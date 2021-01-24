False-positive COVID-19 test inside Boise State men's basketball leads to postponed game

After further testing consistent with Boise State and Mountain West protocols, it was determined that a false positive was attributed to an asymptomatic patient.

BOISE, Idaho — Twenty-four after the Boise State men's basketball team had their game against Fresno State postponed for COVID-19 related issues, the university announced it was more-or-less a false alarm.

After further testing consistent with Boise State and Mountain West protocols, it was determined that a false positive was attributed to an asymptomatic patient. The Broncos will now resume basketball activities on Sunday in preparation of their upcoming two-game series at Colorado State.

Boise State currently sits atop the Mountain West standings. The Broncos are off to their first-ever 9-0 starting in conference play and are the only undefeated team remaining in league play.

The Rams, however, are within striking distance. With wins in five of their last six games, Colorado State is currently in third place in the Mountain West. The Rams possess one of the top duos in the entire league. Sophomore guard Isaiah Stevens in averaging a team-best 15.6 points and a league-best 6.2 assists, while sophomore forward David Roddy is averaging 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds, the third highest mark in the league.

Third-year head coach Niko Medved has led a quick turnaround in Fort Collins, Co. The Rams are just two years removed from a 12-20 season.

The two-game series tips off at 7 p.m. MT on Wednesday, with the second game taking place at 9 p.m. MT on Friday.