Boise State drops first game of the season at No. 17 Houston

The Cougars beat the Broncos 68-58 on Friday in the Southwest Showcase.
Credit: AP
Houston guard DeJon Jarreau, left, has the ball knocked away by Boise State guard RayJ Dennis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 25 points and eight rebounds, Caleb Mills added 12 points and No. 17 Houston beat Boise State 68-58 on Friday in the Southwest Showcase.

Grimes was 9 of 15 from the floor after scoring eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in an opening victory over Lamar on Wednesday. 

Grimes scored 17 first-half points to lead Houston to a 34-19 advantage. Marcus Sasser had 10 points for Houston. 

The Cougars shot 41%, outrebounded Boise State 49-26, and had a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points. 

Rayj Dennis scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the Broncos in their opener. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Boise State drops season opener at Houston

1 / 6
AP
Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) gets a loose ball in front of Boise State forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

