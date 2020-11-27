Boise State drops first game of the season at No. 17 Houston

HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 25 points and eight rebounds, Caleb Mills added 12 points and No. 17 Houston beat Boise State 68-58 on Friday in the Southwest Showcase.
Grimes was 9 of 15 from the floor after scoring eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in an opening victory over Lamar on Wednesday.
Grimes scored 17 first-half points to lead Houston to a 34-19 advantage. Marcus Sasser had 10 points for Houston.
The Cougars shot 41%, outrebounded Boise State 49-26, and had a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points.
Rayj Dennis scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the Broncos in their opener. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds.
