Former Boise State star Justinian Jessup selected by Golden State Warriors in 2nd round of NBA Draft

Boise State's all-time leader in three-point field goals made becomes just the eighth Bronco ever selected in the NBA Draft.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State men's basketball standout Justinian Jessup made history late Wednesday night.

Jessup was taken in the second round with the 51st overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

Boise State's all-time leader in three-point field goals made becomes just the eighth Bronco ever selected in the draft. Only his former teammate, Chandler Hutchison, was picked higher than Jessup. Hutchison was taken by the Chicago Bulls with the 22nd overall pick of the 2018 draft.

Jessup signed his first professional contract back in August, joining the Hawks of the NBL, Australia’s top professional basketball league. The deal allowed Jessup to remain eligible for the NBA Draft.

"I still have the ability to get drafted," Jessup told KTVB in September, "So I think it's a good place considering all that's going on.

"Part of the reason why I think it's a good fit is the coach is really big on development," Jessup added. "That's a big part of the reason why I wanted to do this. The guys are going to be invested in development."

Jessup is currently in Australia gearing up for the season. Now the Warriors have the option to buy out Jessup's deal and bring him over to the states immediately or they can let him stay with the Hawks and allow him to develop for another year.

Jessup became a two-way All-Mountain West standout during his four seasons as a Bronco. He is the only player in Boise State history to finish his career with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists, 150 steals and 50 blocks.

Crying in the club rn 😭🙌 https://t.co/xEIk3Bf7K2 — Derrick Alston Jr. (@deejuusz) November 19, 2020