Boise State men's basketball dominates Colorado State 80-59

Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points as Boise State beat Colorado State 80-59 on Saturday night. The Broncos improve to 17-5 overall and 7-2 in Mountain West play.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points as Boise State men's basketball beat Colorado State 80-59 on Saturday night in ExtraMile Arena.

Degenhart went 10 of 11 from the field for the Broncos (17-5, 7-2 Mountain West Conference). Chibuzo Agbo added 17 points while finishing 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Naje Smith recorded 16 points.

The Rams (10-12, 2-7) were led by Isaiah Stevens, who posted 19 points, five assists and two steals. Jalen Lake added nine points for Colorado State.

Saturday's contest was ruled a sold-out crowd, with an announced attendance of 12,021. The number marks the ninth-largest crowd in Boise State men's basketball history.

"I was so impressed with the way we prepared and the way we responded," head coach Leon Rice said. "We won that game against Fresno State, and what we don't accept in winning, we don't tolerate in losing. I saw the best practice over these two days. That's a hard team to guard and a hard team to prepare for."

Boise State took the lead with 19:09 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-29 at halftime, with Agbo racking up 14 points.

The Broncos pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 19 points. They outscored Colorado State by six points in the final half, as Degenhart led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Just an incredible offensive half for the #BoiseState men's basketball...



HALF | BSU 44, CSU 29



• Chibuzo Agbo: 14 PTS (3-4 3-PT FG), 3 REB, 3 AST

• Tyson Degenhart: 11 PTS (5-5 FG), 3 AST



The Broncos shoot 71.4% as a team and assisted on 11 of 15 field goals. pic.twitter.com/d4GwH6qtQw — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 29, 2023

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Boise State visits Air Force while Colorado State hosts UNLV.

Watch more Boise State Basketball: