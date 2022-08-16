Prep preview: Mountain View excited to test the strength of its foundation

Whether they are looking to leave the past behind them, or potentially carry it with them, the Mavericks have a prove-it moment right out of the gate this fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Mountain View High School football team will test the strength of its foundation in 2022.

"Our kids are very aware of the tradition," head coach Brian Compton said.

It will answer questions like; 'is the program bigger than any one, or two, individual players? Can a legacy survive without the legend that started it?'

"We've talked about what it means to have that Mav head on the side of your helmet," Compton said. "It's always been about just being the best version of ourselves that we can be and understanding that it's about your teammates, it's about being a servant leader, it's about loving each other, it's about having high character and being apart of something bigger than yourself."

No team in the state will be tasked with replacing what the Mountain View football team has lost.

The 2021 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) Offensive Player of the Year? Gone.

As is the 5A SIC Defensive Player of the Year.

Most notably, long-time Mountain View head coach Judd Benedict decided to step away after last season.

"Initially at first it was kind of a big transition," senior linebacker Ivan Perkins said. "Probably the most difficult transition for us, especially because he was not only our head coach, but also our - kind of like a role model - and position coach."

"It is different. I mean, Judd is somebody that is really close to me personally," Compton added. "I've known him since I was 19 years old."

For most of Benedict's tenure, he utilized a perfect compliment to his defensive background. 14 years ago, Benedict put Brian Compton at the controls of his offense.

Now Compton takes over at the helm of the entire team.

"Very excited," Compton said. "This is a special place to see how our kids work, to see the support we have from the community, our parents, our boosters - it's really special - and I couldn't be happier."

Compton's connections are noticeable, especially at quarterback, saying "those are my guys."

He returns Mountain View senior Dawson Wahl, who is the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in Idaho for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

"It's great being with Comp because we just kind of click," Wahl said. "When I'm on the field, it feels as like I'm seeing what he wants to see, what he wants me to see."

Last fall, Wahl tossed for over 1,600 yards, 16 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions.

"Dawson is right in line to be part of what is a great QB tradition we've had here," Compton said.

Not only is the Mavericks' signal caller accurate, but he also has plenty of talent to protect him Mountain View's offensive line.

"I love our o-line," Wahl said. "They have been grinding this offseason."

Mountain View's skill guys are light on experience, but heavy on potential.

"Everybody's had a great offseason and it's going to be exciting to watch those guys play," Compton said.

On defense, the Mavs have some heavy hitters in 2022.

"Position wise, we probably have the most dynamic and versatile linebacking corps in the state," Perkins said.

Maximus Maile, Mason Chiles and Ivan Perkins make up arguably the best linebacker trio in the league.

"Me, Max and Mason are all like brothers on the field," Perkins said.

The Mavericks may be looking to leave the past behind them, or potentially carry it with them this fall.

"If you're asking if we forgot, we definitely haven't," Perkins said.

Mountain View has a prove-it moment right out of the gate.

"I think upon that moment like every single day," Perkins said.

One year ago, Meridian shocked Mountain View on their home field, up-ending their perfect season in the state quarterfinals.

"One of the biggest motivators we have is we get that opportunity to redeem how that last season ended," Wahl said.

Conveniently, the Mavs get a shot to redeem that loss and set the tone for a new era, in game No. 1.

The Mavericks and Warriors square off Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at Meridian.

Watch more Sports: