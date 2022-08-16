Prep preview: Nampa Bulldogs return to 5A SIC with new head coach at the helm

After coaching the College of Idaho special teams unit while teaching at Nampa High School the past six years, Jon Choate makes his return to the Bulldogs sideline.

NAMPA, Idaho — The 2022 Idaho high school football season gets underway Friday. In the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC), a familiar program returns after a few solid years at the 4A level.

Due to their enrollment increasing, Nampa High School has been moved up to the Gem State's highest division, with a new head coach at the helm.

For the past six years, Jon Choate has taken a hiatus from coaching the Bulldogs, working as the special teams coordinator for the College of Idaho, while still teaching at Nampa High.

Choate said when the head coaching job opened up, it was the Bulldogs' senior class that brought him back.

"Those guys are why I came back, you know, 'cause of my close-knit relationships with those kids," Choate said. "My heart of hearts told me it was the right thing to do. It's just been fun, transitioning back, I feel like it kind of rejuvenated football in my blood a little bit and it's just been a joy to coach these kids so far."

It's an exciting time to be a Bulldog. Nampa has lit up the scoreboard recently, making it to the state playoffs in the past four seasons.

As they make the jump up to the 5A level, Nampa is going to have to work harder to find the same success.

"It's a trial by fire, but I like the challenge," senior middle linebacker Ethan Kincheloe said. "All the seniors are happy, they want a challenge and we're going to get after it this year."

"Our offense has kind of been - I would consider somewhat of a juggernaut over the last five, six years and scored a ton of points," Choate said. "Really just trying to sure up that defense and make sure that we're 5A caliber and stopping what's coming at us."

The football roster size hasn't quite caught up to Nampa High School's size, so the Bulldogs will have to make up for some missing depth.

"It's going to be more challenging, 'cause we have a smaller football team, but with this football team and the family we have on this football team, I think we got it," senior defensive end/tight end Payton Gunter said.

While watching the 2022 Nampa football team, you will notice the word 'family' keeps popping up. The Bulldogs even break their team practice huddle with 'family' hollered in unison.

"A lot of guys playing both sides of the field, but you know, we can do it. Heart goes into family," senior quarterback Gabe Navarro said. "Play together, we can do anything."

The Bulldogs are ready to embark on this challenge together and do whatever it takes to find success.

"It's just a brotherhood, that's how we play," Gunter said.

"I want them to be picking each other up like they would pick their little brother or big brother up if that individual's down," Choate added. "These guys spend a ton of time together, they are a family. I think our guys are gonna get them ready to play with a type of mentality that we need to go compete on a Friday night."

Nampa kicks off the season at home against Middleton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

