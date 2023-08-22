Idaho high school football rankings: Major movement among 5A's best

Following a pair of major upsets last week, a 5A SIC squad has dethroned Rigby for the No. 1 spot. Eagle, Meridian and Rocky Mountain all remain in the 5A top five.

BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of major upsets during Week 0, the 5A Idaho high school football rankings look much different than seven days ago. Three Southern Idaho Conference squads remain in the classification's top five, but in a different order.

In last week's preseason state media poll, the participating teams in the 2022 5A state championship earned the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Both squads fell to start the Friday Night Football season, forcing sports journalists across the Gem State to rethink their opinions.

At the 4A level, Minico remains in the No. 5 spot despite a 28-14 win over 5A Thunder Ridge in its season opener. The four squads ahead of the Spartans did not play in Week 0, but begin their season this weekend as the 2023 campaign gets entirely underway.

Notus stands alone as the fifth-best team in the 1A Division I classification entering Friday's battle at Clearwater Valley. The Pirates were tied with Butte County in the No. 5 spot in the preseason media poll.

Rockland – who received one first-place vote in the initial rankings – fell out of the 1A Division II top five, dropping behind Council. After receiving 16 votes, the Lumberjacks claim the No. 5 position ahead of a showdown with No. 1 Kendrick on Friday.

The prep football rankings entering Week 1 are listed below by classification, ranked by sports reporters across Idaho. Before action kicks off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Eagle (8) 1-0 48 4

2. Highland (2) 0-0 28 3

3. Meridian 0-1 23 2

4. Rocky Mountain 1-0 19 5

5. Rigby 0-1 16 1

Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 14, Mountain View 2

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (9) 0-0 49 1

2. Bishop Kelly (1) 0-0 41 2

3. Pocatello 0-0 24 3

4. Sandpoint 0-0 21 4

5. Minico 1-0 11 5

Others receiving votes: Emmett 2, Burley 2

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (10) 1-0 50 1

2. Homedale 0-0 40 2

3. Weiser 0-0 28 3

4. Kimberly 0-0 17 4

5. Teton 0-0 12 5

Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 3

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bear Lake (6) 0-0 46 1

2. West Side (4) 0-0 43 2

3. Firth 0-0 30 3

4. North Fremont 0-0 18 4

5. Aberdeen 0-0 8 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 2, St. Maries 2, Grangeville 1

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (10) 0-0 50 1

2. Grace 1-0 39 2

3. Kamiah 0-0 31 3

4. Carey 0-0 12 4

5. Notus 0-0 7 t-5

Others receiving votes: Butte County 3, Clearwater Valley 2, Lighthouse Christian 2, Raft River 2, Murtaugh 2

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (10) 0-0 50 1

2. Dietrich 0-0 36 2

3. Camas County 0-0 26 3

4. Castleford 0-0 18 4

5. Council 0-0 7 —

Others receiving votes: Rockland 5, Garden Valley 4, Mullan 3, Hagerman 1

Voters:

Eric Moon, KIFI

Joey DuBois, KPVI

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Gianna Cefalu, KLEW

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Adam Engel, Times-News

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Allan Steele, Post Register

Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune

Brady Frederick, KTVB

