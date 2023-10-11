Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho squads battle in Week 8

A pair of 5A SIC contests get Week 8 started Thursday. Check out matchups in every classification and vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week here.

BOISE, Idaho — The window for prep football teams to claim a post-season spot is coming to a close, with only two weeks of regular-season contests remaining in Idaho.

In the 5A SIC, Week 8 marks the final scheduled games prior to the district title and matchups based on division standings. For the second-straight year, top-ranked Eagle and No. 4 Meridian will meet for the championship next week. The Warriors host Capital on Friday, while the Mustangs welcome Borah to Thunder Stadium.

Action gets underway with a pair of Treasure Valley contests Thursday. In Middleton, the Vikings look to claim their fourth-straight win as Centennial comes to town. At Dona Larsen Park, Timberline hosts Rocky Mountain on the heels of its first win in the past two seasons.

Friday's slate includes a 4A battle between 6-1 squads Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge. The Bruins currently sit in a tie with Minico at No. 5 in the Idaho high school football state media poll. Top-ranked Bishop Kelly hosts Columbia, who is coming off a big win over Ridgevue.

At the 3A level, No. 2 Homedale travels to Fruitland for a rivalry bout, while No. 3 Kimberly hosts Buhl. The Bulldogs moved up one spot in Tuesday's rankings, overtaking Weiser after the Wolverines' Week 7 loss to Homedale.

KTVB's Friday Night Football featuring Brady Frederick will be live with Treasure Valley highlights and southern Idaho scores at 10:40 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.

Find Week 8 matchups below, listed by classification. Scores will be updated live during Friday's games. Before games kick off, vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Centennial (1-6) at Middleton (5-2) | Thursday - 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain (4-3) at Timberline (1-6) | Thursday - 7 p.m.

Borah (4-3) at Eagle (7-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Kuna (3-4) at Boise (6-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Capital (2-5) at Meridian (5-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Mountain View (4-3) at Nampa (0-7) | Friday - 7 p.m.

4A

Columbia (3-4) at Bishop Kelly (7-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Skyview (5-2) at Ridgevue (2-4) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Emmett (4-3) at Vallivue (2-5) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Mountain Home (1-6) at Caldwell (1-6) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Canyon Ridge (6-1) at Twin Falls (6-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Burley (2-5) at Jerome (0-7) | Friday - 7 p.m.

3A

Buhl (5-2) at Kimberly (7-0) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Homedale (7-0) at Fruitland (2-5) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Declo (7-0) at Filer (0-7) | Friday - 7 p.m.

McCall-Donnelly (5-1) at Payette (1-6) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Gooding (2-5) at Wood River (3-5) | Friday - 7 p.m.

CANCELED: Parma (0-7) at Weiser (6-1)

2A

New Plymouth (3-4) at Melba (5-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Marsing (4-3) at Cole Valley Christian (2-4) | Friday - 7 p.m. (Owyhee HS)

1A DI

Cascade (4-3) at Wilder (0-6) | Friday - 3 p.m.

Valley (4-3) at Oakley (5-1) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Butte County (6-1) at Raft River (2-4) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry (2-4) at Lighthouse Christian (4-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Murtaugh (5-1) at Carey (1-5) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Notus (4-1) at Idaho City (1-4) | Friday - 7 p.m.

1A DII

Council (4-3) at Garden Valley (6-1) | Friday - 3:30 p.m.

Camas County (5-1) at Castleford (2-4) | Friday - 4:30 p.m.

Hansen (1-5) at Hagerman (5-2) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Tri-Valley (4-2) at Horseshoe Bend (4-3) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Dietrich (4-2) at Shoshone (0-6) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Salmon River (0-6) at Timberline - Weippe (1-5) | Friday - 7 p.m.

Watch more Sports:

See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.