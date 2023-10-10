Idaho high school football rankings: Top 5 teams in each class entering Week 8

Four teams entered the Idaho high school football rankings on Tuesday. With only two weeks until state playoffs, see who is leading the way in each classification.

BOISE, Idaho — With only two weeks remaining in the prep football regular season, it is becoming more clear who the favorites are to the table in Idaho's state playoff brackets.

The six No. 1-ranked teams in each classification remained the same for the fourth-straight week in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday. However, every level saw at least one change, and four new teams entered the rankings.

Post Falls replaced Mountain View as the fifth-ranked 5A team in Tuesday's poll. The Mavericks dropped to 4-3 overall following a 28-14 loss to top-ranked and undefeated Eagle in Week 7. The Trojans improved to 5-2 with a 42-21 win over Lewiston.

Making its debut in the 4A rankings ahead of Week 8 is Minico, who is tied at No. 5 with conference foe Twin Falls. The Spartans hung 81 points on Jerome last week to capture their fifth-straight win. Minico's only two losses this year came to Utah schools Desert Hills and Mountain Crest.

Nampa Christian moved into the top-five list at the 2A level on Tuesday, replacing Aberdeen after its 48-12 loss to North Fremont. The Trojans are 5-2 after starting the season 0-2 and enter the poll following a 53-22 victory against New Plymouth.

The prep football rankings entering Week 8 are listed below by classification, voted on by sports reporters across Idaho. Be sure to cast your vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Eagle (12) 7-0 60 1

2. Highland 6-1 36 2

3. Boise 6-1 33 3

4. Meridian 5-2 30 4

5. Post Falls 5-2 7 —

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 6, Owyhee 6, Rocky Mountain 2

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (8) 7-0 56 1

2. Hillcrest (4) 7-0 52 2

3. Pocatello 3-2 29 3

4. Skyline 4-3 14 4

t-5. Twin Falls 6-1 12 5

t-5. Minico 6-2 12 —

Others receiving votes: Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Homedale 7-0 48 2

3. Kimberly 7-0 28 4

4. Weiser 6-1 23 3

5. Teton 6-0 21 5

Others receiving votes: None

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (11) 7-0 59 1

2. West Side 4-2 42 2

3. North Fremont (1) 5-1 36 3

4. Melba 5-1 30 4

5. Nampa Christian 5-2 9 —

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 5-1 59 1

2. Logos (1) 6-0 45 2

3. Grace 5-1 31 4

4. Butte County 6-1 30 5

5. Kamiah 5-1 7 —

Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 4, Murtaugh 2, Potlatch 1, Notus 1

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 5-0 60 1

2. Camas County 5-1 46 2

3. Garden Valley 6-1 30 4

4. Mullan 6-1 27 3

5. Rockland 5-2 11 5

Others receiving votes: Hagerman 3, Council 3

Voters:

Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal

Joey DuBois, KPVI

Eric Moon, KIFI

Race Archibald, Idaho Press

Teren Kowatsch, Lewiston Tribune

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brady Frederick, KTVB

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Allan Steele, Post Register

Adam Engel, Times-News

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Kole Emplit, KMVT

