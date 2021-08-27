Live at 10:35 p.m.: Friday Night Football recaps a busy first week of high school football in the Treasure Valley

Jay Tust and Will Hall will have all the latest scores and highlights from the opening week of prep football in the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — With the dog days of summer in the rearview mirror and schools across the Gem State opening their doors for the 2021-2022 school year, the next prep football season is about to kick off.

The 2020 season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with dozens of games being played without fans, players going into quarantine teams' seasons were shortened, and a game was even canceled after a conservative politician refused to wear a face mask or leave.

In the Treasure Valley, the 2021 high school football season began on Thursday night when the Capital Eagles beat the Nampa Bulldogs 35-21 at Dona Larson Park in downtown Boise.

Week one also features an interstate matchup between Elko, NV and the Middleton Vikings. In 5A SIC play, the Meridian Warriors will take on the Mountain View Mavericks and the Borah Lions will play the Timberline Wolves at Dona Larsen Park.

Other major matchups in week one include the Eagle Mustangs taking on the Bishop Kelly Knights and the Owyhee Storm's first-ever game when they take on the Centennial Patriots.

To get caught up on teams from the 5A SIC, check out KTVB's previews of individual schools here.

Scroll down to see final scores from games around the Treasure Valley. Highlights and scores will be added as games end.

At 10:35 p.m. MT, Friday Night Football will be live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Will Hall will have highlights from games from around the Treasure Valley.

Following the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article. Make sure to check back for updates and more highlights.

Editor's Note: Friday Night Football will air at 10:35 p.m. MT on KTVB's YouTube Channel each Friday during the high school football season in the Treasure Valley.

WEEK ONE GAMES:

Boise Brave vs. Emmett Huskies

Borah Lions vs. Timberline Wolves

Capital Eagles 35, Nampa Bulldogs 21

Eagle Mustangs vs. Bishop Kelly Knights

Homedale Trojans vs. Caldwell Cougars

Elko (Nevada) Indians vs. Middleton Vikings

Fruitland Grizzlies vs. Melba Mustangs

Idaho City Wildcats vs. Horseshoe Bend Mustangs

Meridian Warriors vs. Mountain View Mavericks

Owhyee Storm vs. Centennial Patriots

Parma Panthers vs. New Plymouth Pilgrims

Payette Pirates vs. Cole Valley Chargers

Skyview Hawks vs. Columbia Wildcats

Wendell Trojans vs. Nampa Christian Trojans

