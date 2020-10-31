x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

High School

Friday Night Football: 2020 Playoffs underway across Idaho

It's win or go home for every team in the Gem State as the IDHSAA playoffs are underway in all classifications this weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — It's been one heck of a prep football season in Idaho. After shortened seasons, quarantines, and dozens of games without fans, we've finally made it to the first week of the IHSAA state playoffs.

Be sure to tune in to the News at 10 on KTVB for highlights.

Check back for updated final scores.

FINAL SCORES:

Thunder Ridge Titans, Eagle Mustangs

Meridian Warriors, Highland Rams

Post Falls Trojans, Mountain View Mavericks

Skyview Hawks, Timberline Wolves

Bishop Kelly Knights, Pocatello Indians

Nampa Bulldogs, Middleton Vikings

Skyline Grizzlies, Twin Falls Bruins

Blackfoot Broncos, Vallivue Falcons

Minico Spartans, Emmett Huskies

Kimberly Bulldogs vs. Kellogg Wildcats

Fruitland Grizzlies, Weiser Wolverines

North Gem Cowboys 55, Council Lumberjacks 0

Watersprings Warriors 88, Hansen Huskies 56

Lighthouse Christian Lions, Murtaugh Red Devils

Oakley Hornets, Lakeside Knights

Carey Panthers, Rockland Bulldogs

Dietrich Blue Devils, Timberline Timberwolves

Horseshoe Bend Mustangs, Castleford Wolves

First-round byes: Capital, Rocky Mountain, Rigby, Coeur d'Alene, Timberlake, Homedale, Gooding, Snake River, Sugar-Salem, Melba, Declo, West Side, North Fremont, Grangeville, Prairie, Notus, Butte County, Raft River, Garden Valley, Kendrick, Clark Fork/Mullan

5A

4A

3A

2A

1AD1

1AD11

Join 'The 208' conversation:

   

Related Articles