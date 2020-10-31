Friday Night Football: 2020 Playoffs underway across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — It's been one heck of a prep football season in Idaho. After shortened seasons, quarantines, and dozens of games without fans, we've finally made it to the first week of the IHSAA state playoffs.
FINAL SCORES:
Thunder Ridge Titans, Eagle Mustangs
Meridian Warriors, Highland Rams
Post Falls Trojans, Mountain View Mavericks
Skyview Hawks, Timberline Wolves
Bishop Kelly Knights, Pocatello Indians
Nampa Bulldogs, Middleton Vikings
Skyline Grizzlies, Twin Falls Bruins
Blackfoot Broncos, Vallivue Falcons
Minico Spartans, Emmett Huskies
Kimberly Bulldogs vs. Kellogg Wildcats
Fruitland Grizzlies, Weiser Wolverines
North Gem Cowboys 55, Council Lumberjacks 0
Watersprings Warriors 88, Hansen Huskies 56
Lighthouse Christian Lions, Murtaugh Red Devils
Oakley Hornets, Lakeside Knights
Carey Panthers, Rockland Bulldogs
Dietrich Blue Devils, Timberline Timberwolves
Horseshoe Bend Mustangs, Castleford Wolves
First-round byes: Capital, Rocky Mountain, Rigby, Coeur d'Alene, Timberlake, Homedale, Gooding, Snake River, Sugar-Salem, Melba, Declo, West Side, North Fremont, Grangeville, Prairie, Notus, Butte County, Raft River, Garden Valley, Kendrick, Clark Fork/Mullan
5A
4A
3A
2A
1AD1
1AD11
