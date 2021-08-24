Friday Night Football Preview: How teams from the 5A SIC stack up

Ahead of the start of the season, see how some of the teams from the 5A SIC fare during training camp.

BOISE, Idaho — With the opening week of the high school football season approaching in the Gem State, it's time to look at the landscape of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC), the conference that many schools in the Treasure Valley call home.

The 5A SIC is the athletic conference to a dozen of the largest schools from around the Treasure Valley, stretching from the heart of the City of Trees to the edges of the western Treasure Valley. The 12-team conference is divided into two divisions:

Foothills Division:

Boise Brave

Eagle Mustangs

Timberline Wolves

Meridian Warriors

Skyview Hawks

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

River Division:

Capital Eagles

Centennial Patriots

Kuna Kavemen

Mountain View Maverick

Owyhee Storm

Borah Lions

Leading up to the season-opening episode of Friday Night Football on Aug. 27, KTVB sports reporter Will Hall is diving into the training camps of many of the high school varsity football programs in the Treasure Valley.

With the 2021 prep football season shaping up to be a return to normal for so many schools, athletes from around the Treasure Valley are gearing up for another thrilling season of high school football in the Gem State.

After visiting with players and coaches, KTVB's Will Hall has the latest of what prep football fans in the Treasure Valley need to know heading into the 2021 season.

Boise Brave

2020 season record: 3-3

Year two of the Mike Altieri era is underway at Boise High.



"It's tremendous, an opportunity to bring this program back to greatness is something that has been in the back of my mind since I took this job," Altieri said.



Year one under the former Bronco was a massive success. The Brave ended the season on a three-game win streak, including a win over arch-rival Borah High School.



"It was huge. It was huge for us to get that win against Borah, our oldest rival, and then carry it into the next couple of games against Ridgevue and Mountain Home was big. To win three in a row to end the season was tremendous and it really did carry over into the summer. For Boise High, we finished last season with 28 guys on the roster on the varsity team, and this year, we have close to 50," Altieri said.

The team has also welcomed a new addition to the coaching staff; former Boise State Bronco Sam Whitney.

"He just brings a different dynamic. The experience that he has, the kids and the energy, and just the passion that he has for this game. The kids just really respond to him," Altieri explained.

One of the new roster additions will be southpaw quarterback Braden Anderson, who arrives from Twin Falls.

"He's a student of the game, he's a coach’s son, he sees it and he gets it," Altieri said.

Anderson has Division I offers for golf and student of the game might be an understatement, he has a Ph.D. in coaching from his dad.

"My dad is Lance Anderson, defensive coordinator at Stanford," Anderson said.

The new quarterback, much like the entire roster. has formed a special bond with Altieri, who truly defines being a player's coach.

"It's great. I love Mike, I've played golf with him, he's great," Anderson said.

It's that attitude that has players eager to scratch and claw for more wins for a program with a bright future ahead under Altieri.

"For me, it's about fun. It's about creating a culture that kids want to be around. We're here for these kids and we're here to help them have fun and that's what it's about, football is supposed to be fun. Just to be able to say, you were a part of that group at Boise High that got the ball rolling again is something special and they'll look back on this and remember for the rest of their lives," Altieri said.

Centennial Patriots

2020 season record: 0-6

Year two of the Matt Greene era is now underway at Centennial High School. The Patriots went 0-6 last fall in his first season as head coach of his alma mater, but the foundation is continuing to be laid for future success.

"Anybody you ask, there's going to be a lot of energy, a lot of passion, they're going to work hard," Centennial head coach Matt Greene said.

Centennial has one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the valley in senior Keyon Horton. The lefty and younger brother of former Skyview star and current Idaho State University Bengal Demonte Horton continues to improve as a passer.

"The last two years, I've put in a lot of work developing my passing game. I like to say I'm becoming a pass-first quarterback, and when I need to run, I'm going to make the extra play," said Centennial quarterback Keyon Horton.

"He's very athletic, he can move around in the pocket very well. He can throw outside of the pocket and he makes good reads and gets rid of the ball quick," senior wide receiver Kyle Schabot said.

"He's just a playmaker. He can lead the team when things break down with the offensive line, he's a guy that can get us out when it's 3rd and 15, and go and get us a first down," Greene added.

That improvement was showcased this summer when he led the Patriots to the 7-on-7 passing tournament championship game, which was a confidence booster for the program.

"It was a huge step for our program. In this day and age, we're not going to rest our hats on hey we made the passing team tournament, but it shows these kids that they are capable of these things," Greene said.

"Honestly, that was one of the biggest confidence boosters that we could have, like the whole summer we've been working extremely hard," Horton said.

Greene is eager to get his alma matter back to playing for championships sooner than later.

"There's a lot of tradition here, there's four state championships, a lot of people love this school. Making those alumni and everybody that's been here proud of what we're doing out here," Greene said.

Kuna Kavemen

2020 season record: 1-6

"I feel like I hit the jackpot, I really do. I feel like I hit the jackpot landing here," new Kuna head football coach Jeff Schank said.



There are a ton of new faces for Kuna this fall, led by new head coach Schank, who takes over after Sherm Blaser took the head coaching job at Owyhee High School over the offseason.

"Energy is very high, he's never at a low, he's always high and he gets the energy out of you, which is a good thing," Cole Leukenga said.

Schank is a former Capital High School quarterback himself and he's thrilled to be back coaching in the Treasure Valley



"It's a blossoming program, it's an awesome community, there's a ton of support, so it means the world to me. I'm super excited to have this opportunity," Schank said.

New is also the theme under center, where the Kavemen must replace standout quarterback and current Montana State Bobcat Sean Austin.

"That is the million-dollar question. One of the best quarterbacks I've ever seen, truth be told," Schank said.

"They were good examples for me to learn from and hopefully I can take what they taught me and apply it to my game," Leukenga said.



The good news is Schank believes Kuna replaces one star quarterback with another gunslinger with a very bright future in junior Cole Leukenga.



"Luckily, we got a really good (QB) coming in right behind him. They are big shoes to fill, but I am telling you now, Cole Leukenga is the real deal. He's one of the smartest players I've ever worked with, understands what we're trying to do offensively, understands what other teams are trying to do defensively and he can pick you apart," Schank said.



"On the field, I like to break down defenses a lot. I really like to study the game and find ways to pick apart the defense week to week, so I like to beat them with my mind," Leukenga said.



Leukenga will team up with running back Isaac Garcia to form a talented backfield, hoping to carry Kuna to a better finish than what preseason polls are saying about the Kavemen this fall.



"I mean you've seen the polls. We are either last or second to last depending on which poll you're looking at. I think we are going to surprise a lot of people, I really do," Schank said.

Skyview Hawks

2020 season record: 4-3

Note: Lost to Timberline 27-20 in the first round of the 2020 5A state playoffs.

"We are the smallest 5A school in the state of Idaho, but we don't use that as a crutch or an excuse, we use that as a chip on our shoulder," Hawks head coach David Young said.

Skyview might be the smallest 5A school in the state of Idaho, but don't tell the team that, the "Dirty 30" has heard that one before.

"People look at us like, especially in the 5A, as a small, dirty school. "Dirty 30, everyone's heard that," Camdyn Young said.

"The Dirty 30. We have dudes that are just grimy, gritty type dudes," Charles Judy added.

The Hawks value quality over quantity and this year's senior class is loaded with quality, starting with tailback Antonio Fifita.

"He brings a lot. Antonio is a special kid, he has always been the biggest kid or best player in his age group. He's one of our best, he's going to be our number one running back, he's going to be one of our number one outside linebackers," David Young said.

Skyview must replace dual-threat Clayton Fransen, but coaches and teammates have high expectations for Max Cutforth, who is more of a traditional pocket passer.

"We have high expectations of Max, and Max has those of himself," Young said.

"We got a new quarterback. Clay, he could run it, but our new guy, he's got an arm. He's fit in really well," Camdyn Young said.

He'll have a go-to weapon on the outside in three-year starter, playmaking wideout Camdyn Young, youngest son of Coach Young.

Defensively, Skyview looks to be stout up front, anchored by a veteran defensive line that includes Dallas Currin and Charles Judy.

"In my opinion, we are going to have maybe a top three, maybe top one defensive line in the state," Judy said.

Skyview looks to continue their outstanding consistency yet again this fall, trying to make it 11 trips back to the playoffs in the last 12 years.

"Leaving with potential is a bad thing, so we need to live up to our potential," Judy said

"When we live up to our own expectations and shatter everyone else’s opinion of what Skyview is," Young said.

Timberline Wolves

2020 season record: 3-4

Note: Lost to Coeur d'Alene 56-7 in the second round of the 5A state football playoff.

Hard to believe, but three years ago, Timberline finished 0-9. They've since followed that up with back-to-back playoff appearances under head coach Ian Smart, winning games at the state playoffs for the first time in program history in the process.



"We are so proud of what they've done to get into the top eight every year, the last two. To make that next step, that's tough," Smart said.

The younger guys on the 0-9 team are now the pillars of the program, starting with star running back Taylor Marcum, the future Montana State Bobcat might be the fastest player in the state of Idaho.

"Getting into open space. Once I get past that first line, there's just green field in front of me and I'll out-run anyone," Marcum said.

"He really has this uncanny speed that I haven't seen around this area in a long time," Smart said.

"When he's in open space, there's no one that's going to catch him, so it's pretty special to see," Wade Zenner said.

Adding more speed to the backfield is senior quarterback Wade Zenner, who is a top athlete that can get it done with his arm and his legs.

"Wade is a cerebral giant, I think that that kid, whatever you throw at him, he's going to maximize his opportunities and he's going to do phenomenal things. He can see things that most high school kids can't see," Smart said.

The Wolves have a three-headed monster on offense when adding in three-year starting wide receiver Garrett Lavin.

"Special talent. Route running, speed, strength, catching, he's got all of it, in my opinion," Zenner said.

The Wolves will lean on that trio in hopes of taking yet another next step in the program under Smart.

"I think the next step is continuing to move, and we talk about that as a program, the goal would be to get into the top four. The reality is, we talk to these guys, the next step is the hardest and that's something we talked a lot about at Boise State, to get to the top, it's hard, to stay there, is harder," Smart said.

"We've changed the culture at Timberline since we were freshman, last two years, winning a playoff game, which has never happened in the past, just hoping to keep that going and make it even farther than the last two years," Marcum said.

"Coming off an 0-9 season and then building off of that, two playoff wins in a row these last two years, has taken us to wanting that next step, semis, even deeper, state championship, it's our last year, might as well do something special," Zenner said.