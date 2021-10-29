Southwest Idaho in need of high school basketball officials

The biggest struggle heading into this basketball season is fielding enough officials, according to District Three Basketball Commissioner David Lee.

IDAHO, USA — High school basketball officially tips off Nov. 12, but there are concerns that the demand for officials in southwest Idaho won't be met.

"It's been our biggest struggle. Just getting our numbers up to where we're able to comfortably accommodate all the high schools," District Three Basketball Commissioner David Lee said.

Typically, the district three region - primarily covering southwest Idaho - has a roster of 200 available officials. Lee said that number dropped 140 last season, attributing the struggle complications from COVID-19.

The numbers aren't returning to normal. Meaning games are in jeopardy, according to Lee.

"It's very real," Lee said. "We'll probably have to go back to doing two-person crews to help ease that shortage a bit."

Lee said District Three is committed to keeping their varsity officiating crews and games may need to be rescheduled to work with the availability of these limited crews.

The Third District Board of Control negotiated salary raises for officials in August. The new contract said a varsity basketball official on a three-man crew will earn $65 a game with scheduled raises for the following two years. Under the previous contract, an official would make $50 per game under the same circumstances.

However, recruiting new officials is more nuanced than pay raises.

"They gave healthy raises. But I mean, it's still a tough sell," Lee said. "Fan behavior has been a huge issue with why people don't want to sign up, they just feel like they've seen the abuse officials have taken over the years. And that's caused a lot of our officials to hang it up and say that's just not worth it."

Schools have played an integral role in taming poor fan behavior recently, but it's still been difficult to find the right fit. Between 20 to 25 new officials are signed up, but it's more likely these recruits are a band-aid rather than a solution to the problem.

"History will tell us we normally only keep about 10% of those," Lee said. " I think people try it, and it's a small percentage that sticks with it. But if they do, I think they really get hooked on it."

Lee said the retention rates for officials between their first and second years are low. But after someone stays through their third year, that person is likely to continue officiating for the long term.

"I think people try it, and it's a small percentage that sticks with it," Lee said. "But if they do, I think they really get hooked on it."

Anyone interested in becoming an official can start the process at the Idaho High School Athletic Association's website.

Watch more Local News: