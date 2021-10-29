Friday Night Football: Idaho prep football teams face off in state playoffs

During the News at 10, Jay Tust will have highlights of state playoff games from matchups across the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football state playoffs are finally underway and several Treasure Valley high schools are in the hunt for a state title.

In Emmett, the Nampa Bulldogs will take on the Huskies to move on in the 4A state playoffs. Over in the 5A, the Capital Eagles traveled to Lewiston and the Eagle Mustangs will host the Borah Lions.

FINAL SCORES:

5A:

Borah Lions (5-4) vs. Eagle Mustangs (7-2)

Capital Eagles (6-3) vs. Lewiston (7-2)

Madison Wildcats (6-3) vs. Meridian Warriors (6-3)

4A:

Middleton Vikings (5-4) vs. Blackfoot (4-5)

Nampa Bulldogs (5-4) vs. Emmett Huskies (7-2)

Skyview Hawks (5-4) vs. Highland Rams (7-2)

Twin Falls Bruins (7-2) vs. Bishop Kelly Knights (7-2)

Vallivue Falcons (5-4) vs. Minico Spartans (9-0)

3A:

McCall-Donnely Vandals (4-4) vs. Snake River Wildcats (4-4)

2A:

Buhl Indians (3-5) vs. Weiser Wolverines (8-1)

Cole Valley Christian Chargers (5-3) vs. Bear Lake (5-3)

