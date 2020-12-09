Friday Night Football: Live blog for week 3 of the 2020 high school football season

Another week, another round of teams entering the season for their first games, including some Nampa schools.

BOISE, Idaho — Week three of prep football in southern Idaho is beginning to look more normal. This week, a few schools from Nampa will join the ranks and play their first games of the season after getting cleared to play last week. However, there are still two local school districts that have yet to play a game.

On Tuesday, the Boise School District gave they green light for teams to begin official practices, with games slated to start next week.

On Thursday, the Caldwell School District also gave the all-clear for practices to start immediately. They will begin competition next week as well.

