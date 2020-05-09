Friday Night Football: Live blog for week 2 of the 2020 high school footabll season

West Ada teams enter the picture for week two of the 2020 prep season.

BOISE, Idaho — Week two of the 2020 prep football season will be busier than week one, with three more games added to the schedule.

On Tuesday, the West Ada board of trustees voted unanimously to allow student-athletes to begin competition. Previously, teams were allowed to practice, but not play in sanctioned games. However, no fans will be allowed to attend until further notice.

The Nampa School District also voted on Tuesday to allow their student-athletes to return to play. However, their games will not start until September 14, as they are required to have 10 official practices before they're allowed to play in games.

Students in the Boise and Caldwell school districts are still waiting for the green light to start practices. That will likely happen when their respective county health boards move them out of the 'red' category.

Bishop Kelly also decided to cancel their game at Homedale because they felt the risk of playing wasn't worth the potential reward.

Mountain Home vs. Wood River

Wilder vs. Salmon River

Friday, Sept. 4 game highlights include:

Rocky Mountain at Mountain View

Meridian at Centennial

Kuna at Eagle

Weiser at Emmett

Don't see your game listed? We will be posting scores from games around southern Idaho in our live blog, as well as sharing live videos from games.

FINAL SCORES:

Camas County 16 , North Gem 14

