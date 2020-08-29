2020 Friday Night Football: Week one highlights

CALDWELL, Idaho — It's not the normal pom and circumstance you'd usually see on a Friday night in the fall on KTVB. Thanks to COVID-19, districts across the Gem State are at varying stages of reopening. Some schools have been allowed to suit up and take the field, while others, including the state's biggest districts (West Ada and Boise), are still waiting for the green light.
However, other districts including Vallivue, Homedale, Fruitland, Weiser, and Twin Falls among others gave the all-clear for players to begin practicing back on August 10.
Check out the highlights from a mini-sized week one of Friday Night Football below.
THURSDAY FINAL:
Emmett 21
Homedale 28
FRIDAY FINAL:
Vallivue 21
Twin Falls 20
Marsing 39
Valley 14
Kuna 30
Lewiston 37
OTHER FINAL SCORES:
Garden Valley
Dietrich
Nampa Christian 63
Wendell 0
Fruitland 36
Melba 34
Weiser 41
Buhl 7
Lighthouse Christian
Glenns Ferry
Horseshoe Bend 22
Wilder 6
Mountain Home 58
Burley 38
Kimberly
Snake River
Minico 0
Skyline 32
McCall-Donnelly 7
Marsh Valley 28
Richfield 44
Shoshone 6
Rockland 44
Camas County 24
Clearwater Valley 60
Salmon River 12
Raft River 8
Oakley 22
Hansen 26
Murtaugh 64
