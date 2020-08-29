x
2020 Friday Night Football: Week one highlights

Week one of the 2020 Friday Night Football season featured about a dozen games in southern Idaho.

CALDWELL, Idaho — It's not the normal pom and circumstance you'd usually see on a Friday night in the fall on KTVB. Thanks to COVID-19, districts across the Gem State are at varying stages of reopening. Some schools have been allowed to suit up and take the field, while others, including the state's biggest districts (West Ada and Boise), are still waiting for the green light. 

However, other districts including Vallivue, Homedale, Fruitland, Weiser, and Twin Falls among others gave the all-clear for players to begin practicing back on August 10.

Check out the highlights from a mini-sized week one of Friday Night Football below.

THURSDAY FINAL:

Emmett 21

Homedale 28

FRIDAY FINAL:

Vallivue 21

Twin Falls 20

Marsing 39

Valley 14

Kuna 30

Lewiston 37

OTHER FINAL SCORES:

Garden Valley

Dietrich

Nampa Christian 63

Wendell 0

Fruitland 36

Melba 34

Weiser 41

Buhl 7

Lighthouse Christian

Glenns Ferry

Horseshoe Bend 22

Wilder 6

Mountain Home 58

Burley 38

Kimberly

Snake River

Minico 0

Skyline 32

McCall-Donnelly 7

Marsh Valley 28

Richfield 44

Shoshone 6

Rockland 44

Camas County 24

Clearwater Valley 60

Salmon River 12

Raft River 8

Oakley 22

Hansen 26

Murtaugh 64

