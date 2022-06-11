National Champion: Boise State's Kristie Schoffield claims women's 800-meter title

Schoffield ran a blazing time of 2:01.09 to give the Broncos their first 800-meter title. The New Hampshire native set new Boise State and Mountain West records.

BOISE, Idaho — The New Hampshire native has done it again. Boise State's Kristie Schoffield is now a national champion after capturing first place in the women's 800-meter race at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.

Schoffield ran a blazing time of 2:01.09 Saturday in Eugene, Ore., giving the Broncos their first 800-meter title.

The senior also ran a personal-best time, set a new Boise State record and captured the Mountain West Conference record in the women's outdoor 800-meter race.

“It (winning) was a speechless moment,” Schoffield said. “It is the culmination of the hard work I have put in and the countless hours people around me have worked.”

Schoffield finished ahead of Villanova's McKenna Keegan (2:01.71), Oklahoma State's Gabija Galvydyte (2:01.76) and Florida's Imogen Barrett (2:02.05).

𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 ‼️ 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 ‼️

KRISTIE SCHOFFIELD, YOU’RE A NATIONAL CHAMPION 🏆🏆



Schoffield takes the women’s 800m title in 2️⃣:0️⃣1️⃣.0️⃣9️⃣ ‼️#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/lRr4GQn1P9 — Boise State XC | T&F (@BroncoSportXCTF) June 11, 2022

“She did everything we had planned,” Boise State assistant coach, Gavin O’Neal said. “I wanted her to get through the 400 (meters) in 58 or 59 seconds and the 600 (meters) in a minute 29 (seconds). Her closing speed is ridiculous and you saw that today. As she was gearing up other runners were starting to slow down. She executed perfectly.”

Following her historic run, Schoffield earned a well-deserved interview with ESPN's John Anderson, telling him "I wanted to win so bad."

#BoiseState senior mid-distance runner Kristie Schoffield's post-race reaction was so cool and genuine...



"𝙄 𝙒𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙀𝘿 𝙏𝙊 𝙒𝙄𝙉 𝙎𝙊 𝘽𝘼𝘿."



And she did.



Congrats, Champ!🏆 pic.twitter.com/zNs1xO2qlk — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) June 11, 2022

The Boise State senior and national champion also shared a moment with her mom following the record-setting run at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field:

Kristie, of course you can hug your mom - you just won a 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 💓 🏆#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/ILzO0l6xGi — Boise State XC | T&F (@BroncoSportXCTF) June 11, 2022

During the NCAA West Preliminary Round last month, Schoffield set previous personal-best and program-record times with a 2:01.41 run. Boise State's previous women's outdoor 800-meter record belonged to Sadi Henderson, who clocked a 2:02.38 time in 2018.

In the NCAA women's 800-meter semifinals Thursday, Schoffield punched her ticket to Saturday's title with a 2:01.79 time.

Schoffield topped Keegan (2:01.82), Barrett (2:02.24) and Kennesaw State's Sarah Hendrick (2:02.34) to win the qualifier.

