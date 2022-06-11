Boise Fire's 'Ignite Bootcamp' hopes to bring more women to fire service

The Boise Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics hosted the all-women boot camp to provide a first-hand look into a fire service career.

BOISE, Idaho — Women interested in a fire service career received a first-hand look into the profession Saturday as the Boise Fire Department hosted day one of its 'Ignite Bootcamp' with Ada County Paramedics.

The two Treasure Valley agencies provided educational opportunities to attendees through physical exercises and teamwork tasks. A rotation of stations also focused on key skills required for firefighters.

"The purpose of this boot camp is to inspire, empower and transform career choices by offering groups of women the tools and resources to further their pursuit and understanding of the fire service, in hopes of recruiting more women to the fire service," Boise Fire wrote in a news release.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, women make up less than 10% of the U.S. Fire Service. Boise Fire said the number of women in fire service is increasing, but there is still a need to create opportunities for women interested in the industry.

"This is an opportunity for women interested in a career in the fire service to see what the job involves and to see what they are capable of. It's important for women to know they belong in the fire service," Boise Firefighter/Ignite Founder, Kasey Hochmuht said.

The boot camp at the Boise Fire Training Center included stations of search, ladders, extrication, forcible entry, water supply and advancing hoses. The-two day training continues Sunday.

A similar event is scheduled for July 9 for girls between the ages of 14 and 17. Boise Fire's 'Treasure Valley Young Women's Fire Experience' will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, click here.

