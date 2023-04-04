Boise State gymnastics duo advances to NCAA Championships

Courtney Blackson and Emily Lopez are heading to the biggest stage in collegiate women's gymnastics, marking Boise State's first individual appearance since 2018.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since 2018, Boise State will be represented at the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships. On Monday, the NCAA announced Bronco juniors Courtney Blackson and Emily Lopez are heading to the Lone Star State.

While Boise State did not qualify as one of eight teams to compete in the championships, the duo punched their ticket as event specialists during the 2023 NCAA Regional Championships. Blackson and Lopez are two of 16 gymnasts to earn a championship spot from non-qualifying teams.

During the second round of regionals, Blackson scored a perfect 10.000 for her performance on vault. Blackson was the first Bronco in history to have a perfect performance at a regional competition.

Only four Broncos, including Blackson, have ever scored a 10.000 on vault. Blackson's second-round performance also marks just the sixth perfect score in any event in Boise State history.

Lopez, who was named a regular-season All-America Second-Team honoree by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association, will represent the blue and orange on bars. Last week, Lopez earned a spot in the national championships with a 9.950 on bars during regionals.

The 9.950 marked Boise State's highest score on bars at a regional meet in program history. Back on Feb. 17 against BYU, Lopez became the first Bronco to ever hit a 10.000 on bars.

All-around competitor Shani Remme is the last Bronco to compete in the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships (2018). Each year, four all-around athletes are invited to the national championships.

This is the first time multiple individual qualifiers have represented Boise State on the biggest stage since Kelsey Morris (bars) and Ciera Perkins (floor) in 2014.

The NCAA Gymnastics Championships are set for April 13-15, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. Blackson and Lopez will compete in the first semifinal at 1 p.m. MT on April 13.

