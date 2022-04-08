Boise State reveals new details, costs and renderings for Athletics Master Village

The Athletics Master Village would cost more than $300 million, including $81.1 million in Albertsons Stadium upgrades and $48.3 million for a New Varsity Center.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics and director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced visions to create an Athletics Master Village on the Boise State University campus in April. On Thursday, Boise State released refined details for the vision, specifically for Albertsons Stadium' north end zone and renovations to ExtraMile Arena.

The Athletics Master Village would cost more than $300 million, largely focused on $129.4 million in project plans for Albertsons Stadium. The goal is to announce progress by the end of the year.

Boise State unveiled its 'Playbook for Success' in April, after AECOM's sports practice provided the athletic department with recommendations for Bronco facility improvements and additions. Thursday's updates result from Boise State's partnership with the fully-integrated sports consultancy.

Boise State's plan for the Athletics Master Village includes 12 priorities. New details break down the costs for each project:

The Broncos plan to create a 360-degree concourse in the football stadium. Boise State's vision includes a $36.1-million plan to build a state-of-the-art facility at field level in the north end zone of Albertsons Stadium. The new facility creates a year-round dining program for Bronco student-athletes.

According to Boise State Athletics, north end zone amenities hope to include 10 field-level suites, loge seating and premium club seating. The total cost of the Albertsons Stadium renovations is projected to cost $129.4 million.

Over at ExtraMile Arena, Boise State hopes to create a "premium game day experience opportunities for fans." The plan would expand the Arguinchona Basketball Complex to create a state-of-the-art weight room for Boise State men's and women's basketball, as well as an office suite for both programs.

With the new Athletics Master Village details, ExtraMile Arena would have two premium club spaces, a premium entrance and improved mezzanine, loge and club seating.

The ExtraMile Arena project is estimated to cost $19.4 million. According to Boise State Athletics, it has already received $1.25 million in commitments for the basketball performance center expansion.

The recommendation for an Athletics Master Village was introduced to include all four elements of Boise State Athletics' 'What's Next Initiative' - infrastructure, student-athlete experience, marketability and revenue generation.

"Since our initial unveiling in April, we have had the opportunity to further define details with key projects which includes a much better understanding of total cost," Dickey said. "While unprecedented and bold, we are unwavering in our vision to create elite facilities and experiences for our student-athletes and Bronco Nation. Our aggressive fundraising strategy is already well underway and we aim to announce progress by the end of this year."

The 12 priorities and their costs for Boise State's Athletics Master Village are detailed below:

New Varsity Center - $48.3 million

The first priority is creating a new 'Varsity Center' for all Bronco sports. Boise State plans to create a state-of-the-art performance center with a new weight room and sports performance, health and wellness suite.

The Varsity Center plan also includes a new academic center, nutrition and dining center and spaces and offices for Boise State men's and women's tennis, beach volleyball, softball, track and field/cross country, gymnastics and soccer.

Albertsons Stadium renovations - $81.1 million

Boise State's second priority in the vision focuses on renovations to the east and north sides of Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos plan to create a 360 degree concourse in the football stadium, with new premium seating for the Blue Turf Field Club, North End Zone Club, Club Seating, Loge Seating and Field Suites.

New field-level concourse with renovated restrooms, concessions and fan amenities is included in the concourse plan. Boise State also plans to create a Grand East Stadium Lobby Entrance.

The goal is for Albertsons Stadium to hold more than 40,000 fans.

Arguinchona Basketball Complex - $5.5 million

Boise State Athletics' third priority focuses on the Arguinchona Basketball Complex. The basketball facility includes upgrades to the Broncos' performance center and training room.

The hoops complex plan also includes a state-of-the-art weight room for Boise State men's and women's basketball, as well as an office suite for both programs and a new $1 million video board in the Broncos' practice gym.

ExtraMile Arena - $13.9 million

ExtraMile Arena is also included in Boise State's vision as the fourth priority. Recommendations include a premium seating renovation, new Mezzanine Level Sideline Club, Event Level Club renovation, enhanced Premium Seating Donor Entrance, new club and loge seating and opportunities to expand restrooms, concessions and create a new grand entrance lobby.

Olympic Sports Arena - $100.3 million

The venue plans to have a capacity of 5,000 seats. The new facility will include increased space for Boise State Olympic sport programs, as well as a shared concourse with the Broncos' Indoor Tennis Complex.

Updates include a new gymnastics practice gym and new locker rooms, coaches' offices and support space for beach volleyball, gymnastics, soccer and volleyball.

Indoor Tennis Complex - $19.3 million

The new Indoor Tennis Complex is the sixth priority in Boise State's Athletics Master Village vision. The complex will include six courts and the shared concourse with the New Olympic Arena, described above.

BOAS Soccer Complex & Future Soccer Complex - $14.2 million

The seventh priority in the plan focuses on a new facility for Boise State soccer. The 'BOAS Soccer Complex & Future Soccer Complex' plans to have LED lighting, future video board installation and shared seating and concessions with the Broncos' new beach volleyball courts.

Boise State's soccer program is also set to receive increased office spaces and a locker room in the new Olympic Arena.

Centralized Football Operations Complex & Upgrades - $6.19 million

As for Boise State football, the athletic department announced it plans to centralize all football operations along the Boise River Greenbelt.

The Broncos plan to move football's outdoor practice field to the program's zone along the river. Boise State's Bleymaier Football Center will be expanded with increased office and programming space.

Dona Larsen Park - $6.5 million

Over at Dona Larsen Park, Boise State's ninth priority of the Athletics Master Village features dedicated programming space for track and field and cross county. Huber Field at Dona Larsen Park will also include covered, indoor hitting bays, as well as a turf playing surface and new LED lighting.

Boise State also plans to install a new video board and upgrade fan amenities at Dona Larsen Park.

Beach Volleyball - $1.4 million

As mentioned earlier in this article, Boise State beach volleyball is set to receive a new beach court in the Athletics Master Village, with shared seating and concessions with the Broncos' New Soccer Complex.

Brand Consistency & Integration With University Master Plan

Lastly, Boise State's 10th and 11th recommendations included in the vision of the Athletics Master Village deal with 'brand consistency' and integrated with Boise State University's Master Plan.

The Broncos plan to maintain an updated and consistent brand within all of its athletic facilities. Boise State hopes to the new Athletics Master Village will create flexibility to meet modern-day demands and reinforce a "pedestrian campus environment."

"We said in August [2021] that this would be our first step in determining what our programs need in order to be successful, and to be able to recruit and compete at a national level across the board," Dickey said. "Now, our mission is to prioritize AECOM's recommendations and determine what the future of Bronco Athletics is going to look like.

"We now have our playbook for success, but the work is only just beginning. This assessment, in totality, will impact each of our 18 sports programs while significantly enhancing the experience for our loyal fans and stakeholders. With the help of Bronco Nation, now is the time to position our department for sustainable excellence and assure we are providing an elite student-athlete experience."

Boise State's entire 75-page 'Playbook for Success' is available here.

