Donations needed for Kenyan school hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak

The Caring Hearts High School is a school for girls founded by Dr. Vincent Kituku from Eagle, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — A school for orphans in Kenya started up by an Idaho man and his organization is in need of donations after being hit by the third wave of COVID in Africa.



Caring Hearts High School was founded and directed by Dr. Vincent Kituku, a resident of Eagle.

He started the school after witnessing the devastating impacts of AIDS/HIV, poverty and corruption were having on his native Kenya after being away for 24 years.

Caring Hearts admits girls who cannot attend high school due to lack of tuition. The teenage girls in the boarding school are sponsored mainly by Idahoans.

"Even with daily temperature checks and all COVID-19 prevention measures followed, students, ages 14-19 complained of chest pains, breathing difficulties, and some just fainted," Kituku said.



After being locked down in 2020, the school reopened in January. Since then students have complained of pains and although they were routinely taken to the doctor, the first case of COVID-19 was not diagnosed until March 2. Within weeks, about half of the students and four staffers tested positive for the virus and had to be isolated.

Kenya is suffering from its third wave of the COVID pandemic and has limited resources to deal with the outbreak. Dr. Kituku says the situation is so overwhelming that some sick people have to wait for others to die so they can get oxygen. "It's heartbreaking to see people suffering because of poverty," he said.

Kituku says they’ve invested in medicine, special meals, hiring people to take care of the school and transportation. He is appealing for donations to help provide masks, testing kits and basic oxygen equipment.

You can help by donating online or mail a check to Caring Hearts and Hands of Hope, P.O Box 7152, Boise, Idaho, 83707.