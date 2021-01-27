Hello Idaho: World-renowned motivational speaker offers tips for navigating the pandemic

Idaho humanitarian and motivational speaker Dr. Vicent Kituku's life work is centered on helping people with life's journey - pandemic or not.

BOISE, Idaho — It's been a year since the global coronavirus pandemic reached the United States.

Since then, life for most of us has been a journey unlike any other we've ever experienced. It has tested our patience personally, professionally and socially. And for many people, it has negatively affected their mental health.

Kituku is the founder of the Caring Hearts and Hands of Hope, a nonprofit that raises scholarship money for poverty-stricken children in his homeland of Kenya. He likes to say he is the father of hundreds of orphans in the war-torn region of Africa.

Caring Hearts High School, a boarding school for vulnerable girls in Kenya, gives the children a roadmap for a new life, which, upon Kituku's many visits, he instills in them.

His life philosophy focuses on caring, compassion and hope.

With that in mind, Dr. Kituku shared with us his 10 tenets for navigating the pandemic's many trials and tribulations. To see more of Kituku's talks visit his website.

#1) What you do for others can get you by

"Separate what you cannot do from what you can control," Kituku said. "What you can do for yourself can get you by. What you do for others is what gets you ahead."

#2) Learn to behave as if you know what you are doing

"Learn to behave as if you know what you are doing," Kituku said. "The key is [to] just learn and do it with confidence."

#3) You are the CEO of all you do

"Knowing that you are the chief executive officer of your life, you will take care of your attitude, you will take care of your spiritual matters you will take care of your relationships, you will take care of what matters to you."

#4) You are not exempt from life's tribulations

"Life tribulations are human tribulations," Kituku said. "They have no categories that they don't attack.

"Our setbacks are sometimes the best stepping stones for a new beginning," he added.

#5) Know wrong is wrong even if everyone says otherwise

"Wrong is wrong even if everyone else is doing it," Kituku said. "And right is right even if you are the only one doing it."

#6) Hard work beats underused talents every time

"The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary."

#7) Heal yourself by helping others heal from their hurts

"Help others heal their own hearts," Kituku said. "If you are going to heal yourself, help others heal."

#8) Learn about other cultures and the lives who are different from yours

"I have never met a stranger," Kituku said. "The only people I have ever met are brothers and sisters who grew up in a different place.

"Anybody can turn your life into a shining star - anytime," he added.

#9) Live in a manner that others will be sorry when you are not there

"Find something you can do that in a way when you are not there others miss it."

#10) Make change part of your lifestyle

"Start with a positive attitude," Kituku said. "Know what you can control and what you can't control."