Lori Vallow's defense wants judge to keep Tammy Daybell's aunt from making statement at sentencing

A hearing on the motion to "clarify the status" of Vicki Hoban as a victim is coming up at 9:30 Wednesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow and her attorneys have asked the judge who will sentence her next Monday to not allow Tammy Daybell’s aunt to give a victim’s impact statement. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. MDT, to be held remotely with Judge Steven Boyce presiding.

Vallow, aka Lori Vallow Daybell, was convicted in May of conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, the late wife of Vallow’s current husband, Chad Daybell. She also was convicted of the murders of two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell’s aunt and the sister of her late mother, petitioned the court to represent the family as a victim. The court granted Hoban’s request on July 19. However, Lori Vallow’s attorneys argue in a motion filed earlier this week that an aunt is not listed as a victim under Idaho law, and that the court should not receive a statement from Hoban.

In the motion, Vallow’s defense also wrote that Tammy Daybell’s sister, Samantha Gwilliam, and their father, Ron Douglas, have already presented written victim’s impact statements in a presentence report submitted to the court last Friday, July 21.

“In his statement, Ron Douglas ‘writes on behalf of myself and my now deceased wife,’” the motion states, referring to Tammy Daybell’s late mother, Phyllis Douglas. “With Tammy’s sister submitting letters to the court, it is no longer necessary for the court to designate a family representative for Tammy’s mother.”

Judge Boyce determined in June that Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of JJ Vallow; Summer Shiflet, sister of Lori Vallow and aunt of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan; and Colby Ryan, brother of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, may victim’s impact statements and speak at Lori Vallow’s sentencing, which is scheduled for Monday, July 31.

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial:

Watch more coverage of the Lori Vallow trial on the KTVB YouTube channel:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.