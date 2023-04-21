How serving on a jury can impact mental health

While it's a vital part of the justice system, jurors – like those in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, are sometimes subject to graphic content that could be scarring.

BOISE, Idaho — As more information is unveiled each day in the trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell, more graphic details in the case are also uncovered. Many have been asking if the 18 jurors – which includes six alternates – will receive any services or counseling for the graphic content they have had to sit through.

A jury is a crucial part of the justice system, and it's important for them to be shown a full picture to have the best information when making a decision during a trial. While someone only serves on a jury for a few days or weeks, what that person sits through in some cases could scar them for well beyond a trial.

"The actual impact of what happens in that courtroom can be really life-long, devastating for jurors," retired deputy prosecutor for Ada County, Jean Fisher said. "Not all the time, but it may be something that they never forget."

Fisher spent 33 years in the courtroom, and knows the impact that serving on a jury can have on someone's mental health. Especially in graphic cases, like that of convicted serial killer Joseph Edward Duncan.

"I'll never forget that case," Fisher said. "Judge Lodge, who was the federal judge in that case, he could see that this was causing an absolute havoc with these jurors, and they had counseling provided for them immediately."

Sensitive images have also been show to jurors in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial. As part of the trial, the jury has been shown autopsy photos of the children in the case.

"The prosecution has to be able to show some of those pictures," Fisher said.

"They still have to give the jury a reason to care, but it's also part of the case."

Those types of images also give context to a case.

"[The prosecution] have a big job, they're proving murder - they're proving murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit murder. They have to be able to put out enough evidence to show what has happened," Fisher said. "The judge will try to control some of that by not allowing them to put too many pictures in, but the prosecution is going to have a bit of leeway on that, because they have a big burden to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Serving on a jury is compulsory - which means jurors could be required to see material they don't want to. Fisher said it's important that if the court system is able to provide counselling, that they do.

"Because they're required to come in, their daily lives probably have never been touched by something like this before," Fisher said. "And now they have to sit there and listen to this, and view these pictures, and watch this defendant in court and watch her demeanor, and try to figure out what to do with that."

Ada County courts do offer juror counselling for some case types. Exact services and how they are delivered can vary based on the situation.

KTVB asked the Idaho Fourth Judicial District Court if jurors for the Vallow-Daybell trial will be offered counselling after the trial ends. The Fourth Judicial District Court sent the following statement:

"We appreciate jurors' service to our community and provide resources to make them as comfortable as possible, both during their service and after a case is over. This may include counseling services."

