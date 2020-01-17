Investigation underway after bald eagle found injured, left for dead in Tacoma

The bald eagle was found with what appears to be buckshot in its right wing and had to be euthanized. The Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife is now investigating.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking information after a bald eagle was found injured and left for dead near the Port of Tacoma.

WDFW got a report of an injured bald eagle on Jan. 9 at the Port of Tacoma's Gog-le-hi-te Wetlands at 1402 Lincoln Ave. Wildlife experts didn't find the bird, but got another report the next day and ended up finding the animal.

The roughly 4-year-old female bald eagle was taken to All Creatures Animal Hospital near Gorst. X-rays showed the bird had what appeared to be buckshot in its right wing. It was transferred to the West Sound Wildlife Shelter for treatment, but unfortunately did not survive, according to the hospital's manager Fawn Harris.

The bird had a fracture in its ankle, which is actually the tip of its wing. The bird could not survive with that sort of injury if it was released, so the bird was euthanized, Harris said. It's undetermined if the fracture was a result of the buckshot.

WDFW is awaiting the results of a necropsy to determine the bird's official cause and manner of death. The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife is also getting involved.