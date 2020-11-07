Oregon teen who went missing while camping found dead

The 17-year-old was reported missing on July 3 after he never returned from taking a walk.

BAKER COUNTY, Ore. — A 17-year-old boy who went missing in eastern Oregon during a camping trip was found dead on Friday evening, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Thierno Bah went missing on July 3 while camping with his foster family at Hewitt Park in eastern Oregon. At about 5:30 p.m. he said he was going to go on a walk but he did not return to his family.

The county's search and rescue team was deployed with ground crews, drones, boats, aircraft and a diver.

At about 6 p.m. Friday, the Baker County Sheriff's Office learned that a body was floating in the water at Hewitt Park.

In a statement, Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash said, "This is not the outcome myself, or anyone on our Search and Rescue team, had hoped for. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Thierno."