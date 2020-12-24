Child, grandparents get stranded in Oregon forest while looking for Christmas tree

The Coast Guard says the 4-year-old girl and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest Monday.

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Authorities say they have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

The girl's mother reported them missing Tuesday when she went to the grandparents' Eugene home and found no sign of them.

Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday.

After several hours, they spotted their vehicle.