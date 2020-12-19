x
Middleton Police search for suspect who vandalized City Hall

According to a Facebook post made by the department on Saturday, the male suspect spray-painted his political opinions on the building.
Credit: Middleton Police Department
MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Middleton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who vandalized Middleton City Hall.

According to a Facebook post made by the department on Saturday, the male suspect spray-painted his political opinions on the building.

In the post, which can be found here or below, the male suspect appears to be wearing a skull cap, pants and possibly white shoes. The man also has a dark-colored goatee.

Middleton Police shared several photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was seen in. The vehicle appears to be a dark-colored four-door truck, possibly a Ford.

The vulgar vandalism said, "[Explictive] TRUMP!," with a round smiley face.

Police did not share any further information about the vandalism, including when it occurred.

