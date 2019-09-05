BOISE, Idaho — Three former Idaho state attorneys general gathered on Wednesday to strategize on ways they can use their knowledge of the state's constitution to protect citizens from what they believe are bad legislative bills.

Earlier this year, Tony Park, Wayne Kidwell, David Leroy, and Jim Jones wrote an open letter to lawmakers saying the voter initiative bill they were trying to pass was unconstitutional. Gov. Brad Little later vetoed that bill and they believe their voices played a part in that decision.

The former top state attorneys say they talked about how their collective voice could be used to protect the state in the future from what they call bad policy.

“This is the first time that the four of us have done anything collaboratively,” David Leroy said. He served as AG from 1979-1983.

It was a similar sentiment echoed by former attorney general, Tony Park.

“I've been out of office now for 40 plus years and this is the first time I've ever had the chance to join my fellow former attorneys general on anything,” he said.

Three of the four who signed the open letter - everyone except Kidwell - met up for coffee at Dawson Taylor in downtown Boise on Wednesday to talk about the next steps.

"It was such a bad bill that it brought us together and I don't think it's a bad idea to contemplate something we could do together because we were obviously useful to the state,” Leroy said.

Useful as in saving the state from being sued, something they all agree would've happened if the initiative bill had passed.

"The state would've paid out a bunch of money for doing something pretty stupid,” Jones said.

Because the initiative bill was vetoed, the four of them think they could be doing something similar in the future.

"I'd be willing to do it when the right issue comes along, and it probably will at some point,” Park said.

Because in their experience, one of them could often be ignored, but they think their voices together could make a difference.

"We may be able to do something similar in the future,” Jones said.

The three who attended the coffee talk said they will only raise the alarm if they see a bill making its way through the Statehouse that could bring with it legal and constitutional issues.

"It would be nice if we had unanimity and it would be nice if every bill only had positive impacts and no negative impacts,” Leroy said.

