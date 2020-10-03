What you need to know before voting in Idaho's presidential primary

From coronavirus concerns to dwindling candidates, KTVB looks at all you need to know before hitting the polls on Tuesday, March 10.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho voters are ready to hit the polls on Tuesday for the 2020 presidential primary.

Along with presidential candidates, many voters will also see school funding requests in the form of levies and bonds.

With nearby states reporting increasing cases of coronavirus, KTVB reached out to Ada County Elections Clerk Phil McGrane, who said it's not affecting Tuesday's election.

He said they are aware of it and have been in contact with the Secretary of State's office and Central District Health about the best course of action. There are currently no cases of coronavirus in Idaho, which McGrane said is important to keep in mind. He added that there will be hand sanitizer at the polls, but that's not out of the ordinary - they always have that.

As far as any additional or extra supplies, it's too late to do anything more for this election.

“One of the challenges we have is all the logistics that go into making it possible to vote – all the supplies and everything have already been deployed well in advance," he said.

Voters are encouraged to bring their own sanitizer or pens to vote with.

When it comes to what is on the ballot, voters will see a lot more names than candidates still in the race.

On the Democratic ticket, 17 names will appear but only three are still actually in the running: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.

For the Republicans, six names appear on the ballot but only President Trump and Bill Weld are actively running.

For the primary, voters must cast their ballots along party lines.

Unaffiliated voters may vote in either the Democratic or Constitution Party primaries. But once party affiliation is determined, voters must stay within that party's ticket. The Republican primary is open only to registered Republican voters.

Also new this year, the Democrats will be utilizing a primary rather than a caucus. Idaho Democratic Party Chair Jesse Maldonado said that's because they felt it would be less costly - and would allow more voters the chance to participate because it was less of a time commitment.

“It was a mess in 2016 quite frankly," Maldanado said. "It cost us a lot of money to put it on.”

Raul Labrador, president of the Idaho Republican Party, said when it comes to their candidates, he doesn't believe the impeachment process will hurt Trump's chances in Idaho. He said that's part of what makes this primary so interesting: Trump has a 95% approval rating in his own party.

“I think what is interesting is to watch a president going through re-election that has such high popularity within the party,” Labrador said.

When it comes to voter turnout, Idaho saw an overall turnout of 29.5% in the 2016 presidential primary.

In Ada County, McGrane said absentee and early voting numbers look good so far.

“In terms of participation so far, absentee ballots – people who mail their ballots in, they’ve been right between the 2012 and 2016 elections, kind of where we’d expect them to be," he said. "What we’ve seen is a lot more participation in terms of early voting.”

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.

Watch more Idaho politics: