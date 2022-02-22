Idaho school bond and levy elections March 8: See what's up for a vote

See what's on the ballot in each participating county, and find answers to questions about voting in the upcoming election.

Many school districts around southwest, central and south-central Idaho have levies or bonds up for a vote on March 8. The outcome of these elections will guide local school districts in budgeting for the upcoming school year. The budgets are typically discussed and set in the spring, and take effect July 1 of each year. To go directly to a specific county to see what's on the ballot for March 8, click one of the chapter headings at the top of this story.

As happens every ten years, after each census, legislative and congressional district boundaries are changing in Idaho. Those new districts and, for some counties, new voting precincts will be in effect beginning with the May 17 primary election. If you've voted in recent years, and unless you've moved, your polling place for the March 8 election will likely be the same as it has been.

If you have questions about registering to vote, where to vote, absentee ballots, or accessible voting, contact your county clerk's office. Official voting information for Idaho also is available at the Vote Idaho website, operated and maintained by the Idaho Secretary of State's Office.

The pre-registration period for the March 8 election is closed, but you may register at your polling place the day of the election. Find detailed information about identification requirements at this link.

If you would like to vote by absentee ballot for the March 8 election, applications are due at your county elections office by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Several counties also offer in-person early voting at a limited number of locations, including county elections offices, during regular business hours Monday through Friday through March 4.

Most of the measures on the ballot for March 8 are two-year supplemental levies, for maintaining and operating public schools in a given district. Those supplemental levies require a simple majority -- 50 percent-plus-one voting for approval. A couple of districts have proposed plant facilities levies, which require approval from 55% of voters. School bonds require a two-thirds supermajority -- 66.67% voting "yes" -- for the measure to pass.

The following is a county-by-county rundown of bond or levy measures up for a vote on March 8. Some counties are not participating in that election, and are not listed here. Information about each measure comes from the questions printed on sample ballots, and is presented in condensed, bulleted form for easier reading. All ballot questions include information about the estimated annual cost to property taxpayers; some, but not all, also include information about expected changes to the tax if the proposed levy or bond is approved.