Idaho school bond and levy elections March 8: See what's up for a vote
See what's on the ballot in each participating county, and find answers to questions about voting in the upcoming election.
Adams County
Cambridge, Council schools
Canyon County
Caldwell, Homedale, Middleton, Nampa, Vallivue schools
Cassia County
Cassia Co. Joint School District
Custer County
Mackay School District
Elmore County
Glenns Ferry, Mountain Home schools
Idaho County
Mountain View School District
Jerome County
Valley School District
Owyhee County
Castleford, Homedale, Glenns Ferry schools
Twin Falls County
Cassia Co., Castleford, Filer, Kimberly school districts
Washington County
Cambridge and Weiser schools
Many school districts around southwest, central and south-central Idaho have levies or bonds up for a vote on March 8. The outcome of these elections will guide local school districts in budgeting for the upcoming school year. The budgets are typically discussed and set in the spring, and take effect July 1 of each year. To go directly to a specific county to see what's on the ballot for March 8, click one of the chapter headings at the top of this story.
As happens every ten years, after each census, legislative and congressional district boundaries are changing in Idaho. Those new districts and, for some counties, new voting precincts will be in effect beginning with the May 17 primary election. If you've voted in recent years, and unless you've moved, your polling place for the March 8 election will likely be the same as it has been.
If you have questions about registering to vote, where to vote, absentee ballots, or accessible voting, contact your county clerk's office. Official voting information for Idaho also is available at the Vote Idaho website, operated and maintained by the Idaho Secretary of State's Office.
The pre-registration period for the March 8 election is closed, but you may register at your polling place the day of the election. Find detailed information about identification requirements at this link.
If you would like to vote by absentee ballot for the March 8 election, applications are due at your county elections office by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Several counties also offer in-person early voting at a limited number of locations, including county elections offices, during regular business hours Monday through Friday through March 4.
Most of the measures on the ballot for March 8 are two-year supplemental levies, for maintaining and operating public schools in a given district. Those supplemental levies require a simple majority -- 50 percent-plus-one voting for approval. A couple of districts have proposed plant facilities levies, which require approval from 55% of voters. School bonds require a two-thirds supermajority -- 66.67% voting "yes" -- for the measure to pass.
The following is a county-by-county rundown of bond or levy measures up for a vote on March 8. Some counties are not participating in that election, and are not listed here. Information about each measure comes from the questions printed on sample ballots, and is presented in condensed, bulleted form for easier reading. All ballot questions include information about the estimated annual cost to property taxpayers; some, but not all, also include information about expected changes to the tax if the proposed levy or bond is approved.
For school districts that cross county lines, items are listed under each county, so a few ballot measures will appear more than one time in this guide. One example is the Homedale School District COSSA levy; it is listed under both Canyon and Owyhee. The Cambridge and Cassia County school districts also cross county lines.
Adams County: Cambridge, Council schools
Council School District
Supplemental levy
- $85,000 per year for two years
- Purpose: "Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District" for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024
- Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $25.96 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions
- Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy in the same amount of $85,000, which will expire June 30, 2022.
Cambridge School District
Supplemental levy
- $100,000 per year for two years
- Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $39.37 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions
- This levy would replace the levy that expires June 30, 2022
Canyon County: Caldwell, Homedale, Middleton, Nampa, Vallivue schools
Caldwell School District
Supplemental levy
- $4.1 million per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024
- Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District.
- Estimated average cost to taxpayer: $122 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions
- The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022 and currently costs $122 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value
- If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
Homedale School District
COSSA levy
- Purpose: Funding the Homedale School District's share of the costs of operation of the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA), in an amount not to exceed one tenth of one percent of the school district market value, for a period not to exceed ten years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
- The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (tax rate is not expected to change if the proposed levy is approved)
Middleton School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $1.5 million per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024
- Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District.
- Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $61.32 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.
- The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022, and currently costs $61.32 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
Nampa School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $8 million per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024
- Purpose: Maintaining and operating the schools of the District to include the following: maintaining current programs and services; maintaining certificated teaching positions; enhancing and updating technology and curriculum; providing additional support for activity, athletic, music and performing arts programs; providing for building maintenance, upgrades and repairs; providing for playground upgrades; providing for other operational costs; providing for community engagement activities directed by the Board and providing for an annual independent audit to verify funds were spent as approved by voter.
- Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022, and currently costs $142 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
- If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to decrease the tax by $54 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Vallivue School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: Up to $4.5 million per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024
- Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $77 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
- The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $77 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If approved, tax is not expected to change.
General obligation bond
- Amount: Up to $55 million for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring and constructing two new elementary schools, including all related site work and supporting infrastructure for the two new elementary schoools and future school facilities, together with furnishings and equipment necessary to operate said facilities, reparing renovating, remodeling, equipping and furnishing other existing schools and facilities in the District, making safety security and technology upgrades throughout the District; and purchasing improved and unimproved land for future school sites and various school facilities; the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than 20 years from the date of issuance.
- Interest rate anticipated is 2.02% per annum. Total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $49,882,000 -- $55 million in principal, plus $12,719,000 of interest, less $17,837,000 in estimated bond levy equalization payments.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District's existing levy for prior bonds is expected to decrease by $42 per $100,000, so the estimated average cost to the taxpayer per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
Cassia County: Cassia Co. Joint School District
Cassia County Joint School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $2,195,000 per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024
- Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $92.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions
- The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022 and that currently costs $92.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
Custer County: Mackay School District
Mackay School District
Plant facilities reserve fund levy
- Amount: Total of $748,664 over five years
- Purpose: Accumulating funds for and to build a school house, or school houses or other building or buildings; to demolish or remove school buildings; to add to, maintain, remodel or repair any existing lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the district; to purchase school buses; to purchase equipment; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purchases and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities, for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2027.
- Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: Approximately $77.05 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.
- Requires 55% "yes" vote to pass.
- The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on July 1, 2022 and that currently costs $74.81 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is either not expected to change or is expected to increase or decrease the tax by $2.24 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $75,000 per year for two years -- fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $40.98 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions
Elmore County: Glenns Ferry, Mountain Home schools
Glenns Ferry School District
Supplemental levy
$350,000 per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024
Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses of operating the schools of the district
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $81.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy that costs $84.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, and the current levy will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect, so the proposed levy produces a net decrease of $3.00 per $100,000.
Mountain Home School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $2.7 million per year for two years
- Purpose: Maintenance and operations
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $137.79 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value
- This is a renewal of the current supplemental levy. No change in the tax rate is expected if the proposed levy is approved.
Idaho County: Mountain View School District
Mountain View School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $1,700,000 dollars for one year
- Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023
- Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $147 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.
Jerome County: Valley School District
Valley School District
Plant facilities levy
- Amount: Total of $1.5 million over five years; $300,000 per year for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and continuing through June 30, 2027
- Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy in the form of tax of $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.
- Purpose is "to allow the District to improve school site or sites; to accumulate funds for and to build other building or buildings; to add to, remodel or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the district; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities.
- Requires approval from 55% of voters to pass
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $300,000 each year for two years, for a total of $600,000
- Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024
- Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.
Owyhee County: Castleford, Homedale, Glenns Ferry schools
Castleford School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $350,000 per year for two years
- Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $185.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions
Homedale School District
COSSA levy
Purpose: Funding the District's share of the costs of operation of the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA)
Amount not to exceed one tenth of one percent of the school district market value, for a period not to exceed ten years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The tax rate is not expected to change if the proposed levy is approved.
Glenns Ferry School District
Supplemental levy
Amount: $350,000 per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024
Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses of operating the schools of the district
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $81.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy that costs $84.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value
The current levy will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect, so the proposed levy produces a net decrease of $3.00 per $100,000.
Twin Falls County: Cassia Co., Castleford, Filer, Kimberly school districts
Cassia County Joint School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $2,195,000 per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024
- Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District.
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $92.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions
- The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022 and that currently costs $92.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
Castleford School District
Supplemental levy
Amount: $350,000 per year for two years
Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $185.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions
Filer School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $500,000 per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024
- Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District
- Estimated annual cost to taxpayer: $69.73 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions
- The proposed levy would replace an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $69.73 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. T tax rate is not expected to change.
Kimberly School District
Supplemental levy
Amount: $800,000 per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024
Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $109 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions
The proposed levy would replace an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $109 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The tax rate is not expected to change.
Washington County: Cambridge and Weiser schools
Cambridge School District
Supplemental levy
- $100,000 per year for two years
- Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $39.37 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions
- This levy would replace the levy that expires June 30, 2022
Weiser School District
Supplemental levy
- Amount: $350,000 per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024
- Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District
- Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $52.44 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions
- The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $52.44 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change.
