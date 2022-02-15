Nampa School District introduces $8 million supplemental levy

The '2022 Replacement Levy' will be in effect for two years and will replace NSD's current levy, expiring June 30.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District (NSD) announced patrons of the district will vote on an $8 million supplemental levy to support students and teachers on March 8.



NSD said funds from the levy will be allocated as follows:

Teachers, staff and current programs: $3,330,000

Technology: $2,000,000

Curriculum: $1,335,000

Activities, athletics, music and performing arts: $485,000

Transportation: $350,000

Building security: $225,000

Playgrounds: $125,000

Early childhood: $100,000

Community engagement: $50,000

NSD said it will collect approximately $21 million in property taxes from its patrons through bond, tort and supplemental levy funds. From those funds, $8 million will be used toward NSD's remaining bond indebtedness.

If the 2022 Replacement Levy passes, the district will collect a little over $16 million this year and in 2023. NSD said this will result in a tax savings for its community around $5 million per year.

The introduced levy needs a simple majority vote March 8 to pass.

NSD collects a fixed property tax value each year. It said as more homes are built in the community and as existing home values increase, the individual tax burden goes down.

The average home value in Canyon County is now about $380,000. NSD said if that home's value is expected to increase around 20% in the next year, the fixed property tax value would look like the following:

To determine how this tax rate will impact your individual property taxes, individuals can visit the Nampa School District's Supplemental Levy Tax Estimation Calculator.

If you are unable to visits polls on March 8, individuals can vote absentee by completing and signing an absentee ballot request and submit it to the elections office before 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.

The requests may be mailed, scanned or emailed to the Canyon County Elections Office at 1102 E Chicago in Caldwell (83605) by 8 p.m. on election day. You can also request a ballot online by clicking here.

