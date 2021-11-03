Idaho redistricting: state's new political map in the works, but lines not yet etched in stone

The bipartisan redistricting commission is redrawing Idaho's legislative and congressional districts based on new population numbers from the 2020 census.

BOISE, Idaho — The six-person bipartisan commission redrawing Idaho's 35 legislative districts from which voters will select the state's 105 lawmakers over the next 10 years has released two proposed maps for public comment.

The bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment on Thursday, Oct. 28, released a map labeled L02. The commission is meeting again on Nov. 3 and 4 to consider those public comments and possibly make changes, and is also discussing how to draw Idaho's two congressional districts. Another meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10.

The commission is drafting the maps based on 2020 census numbers. Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Commissioners have to examine where that growth occurred and create districts roughly equal in population of about 52,000.

Two legislative maps submitted by the commission, labeled L01 and L02, are posted on the commission's website, along with several proposals from citizens who aren't on the commission.

For a little over an hour Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, the commission discussed how to redraw the line between Idaho's two congressional districts. Despite the state's substantial growth from the 2010 census (1,567,582) to the 2020 census (1,839,106), Idaho will not receive a third seat in the U.S. House.

One congressional map previously proposed by the commission would continue the trend of a jagged dividing line in Ada County between the First and Second congressional districts, with Idaho's westernmost areas and the state's northern counties remaining in the First District.

Another proposed map would put all of Ada County in the Second District, along with several surrounding southwestern counties that are currently part of the First District. Adams and Valley counties would continue to be part of the First District, which also would include some areas of central, south-central and eastern Idaho that are currently in the Second.

Most likely, the congressional map the commissioners eventually adopt will not look exactly like either of the two congressional map plans that were public in late October.

During Wednesday morning's discussion, commissioners noted the difficult balancing act of drawing a map that doesn't split individual counties and "communities of interest" and what co-chair Bart Davis called "getting to zero" -- setting equal numbers between the districts, abiding by the U.S. Constitution's principle of equal protection for every citizen.

Commissioners generally agreed that equal protection and representation is most important, and seemed to lean toward a plan that would continue to split Ada County between the First and Second districts, but as occurred in 2000 and 2010, that line would again move west of where it is now. Davis drew a line down Highway 55 south to Highway 44/State Street, then west to Eagle Road, continuing south to Victory Road, then east along Victory to where the road meets Interstate 84. The current map, adopted after the 2010 census, has the dividing line north of I-84 generally along Cloverdale Road.

Earlier in the discussion, commission co-chair Dan Schmidt brought up a proposal submitted by former State Sen. Branden Durst that draws a very jagged north-south dividing line that doesn't split any counties.

Commissioner Nels Mitchell said earlier this fall, a majority of testimony at redistricting meetings around Idaho supported a congressional map that kept counties whole. The "vast majority" of testimony in favor of splitting counties, he said, stemmed from a desire to split Ada County or the city of Boise on the grounds that those communities were "too powerful."

"The desire to get to zero (population deviation) is motivation to go a different direction, not to enhance or weaken a political party," Davis said, adding partisanship is "not a factor at all in my mind as to how it relates to how you draw a district line."

The commission began revisiting the state legislative districts Wednesday afternoon, following a lunch break. The panel is also scheduled to meet again on Thursday, starting at 1:30 p.m., with more work and discussion about both the legislative and congressional plans.

