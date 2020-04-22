May 2020 Primary: County-by-county ballot breakdown

This election is a primary, so your ballot will reflect candidates from your party of choice. The Republican and Constitution parties both have closed primaries, meaning only voters affiliated with those parties can vote for their respective candidates. The Democratic Party is holding an open primary, and anyone can vote for that party's candidates, so long as they have not voted on another party's ballot.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election is a mail-in-only primary , so you will have to request a ballot , which will reflect candidates from your party of choice. You can request an absentee ballot here , or by contacting your local county clerk . Voters must request ballots by May 19. Once your ballot arrives, simply fill it out and mail it back using the pre-addressed envelope.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $52.60 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 2, Ada and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of fourteen million and no/ dollars ($14,000,000.00) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on February 11, 2020?

Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District be authorized and empowered to increase its levy and budget, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 63-802 (3), to defray its cost of staffing, equipping and maintaining the Fire District's Operations to protect property against fire and to provide life preservation services by increasing its budget in the amount of $1,200,000.00 (One million two hundred thousand and No/100 Dollars) for (2) two Fiscal Years commencing with the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 and ending with Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which is estimated to result in a tax of $166.90 per one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions, as provided in the resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Kuna Rural Fire District adopted on March 11, 2020?

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $3.81 per $1000.00 of taxable assessed values based on the current conditions.

Shall the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243, Idaho and Adams Counties, State of Idaho be authorized to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of ($525,000.00) per year for a period of one year commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Salmon River Joint School District #243 adopted on February 18, 2020.

In the event the Joint Powers Agreement is dissolved, under the authority of which the Sun Valley Air Service Board exists and is authorized to spend one percent (1) of the nonproperty taxes collected from Rental Vehicle and Hotel-Motel Occupancy Taxes, the nonproperty tax of one percent (1%) collected until such time for air services shall continue to be collected and shall be spent for the general purposes of the tax described in A-G above.

c) for all ancillary costs which are associated with the ongoing effort to maintain and increase commercial air service, including reasonable program management costs and busing due to flight diversion(s); and

The purposes for which the revenues derived from the one percent (1%) of each of said taxes shall be used, pursuant to a joint powers agreement, are as follows:

Ordinance No. 1257 also provides for the imposition and collection of, for a period of thirty (30) years from its effective date, certain local-option nonproperty taxes, as follows:

Ordinance No. 1257 provides for the imposition, implementation and collection of non-property taxes for a period of thirty (30) years from its effective date, at the rate of three percent (3%) on the rental of passenger vehicles and hotel-motel room occupancy, two percent (2%) on retail sale of liquor by-the-drink, wine and beer, and one percent (1%) on the retail sale of restaurant food?

(Editor's note: County race information has not been made available by Boise County yet. We will update that information here once sample ballots are available.)

This would increase the amount the Cemetery District would receive from the property tax levy to $33,331 per year from the current $4,520 per year. The current levy cost to property owners is $2.71 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The new levy would raise the cost to property owners to $20 per year per $100,000 of assessed property value. The funds would be used to operate, maintain, and develop the four cemeteries in Camas County the Cemetery District is responsible to operate.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $94 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy will replace the District's existing supplemental levy which currently costs $82 per $100,000, resulting in a net increase of $12 per $100,000 of assessed value per year. The District has a bond levy that currently costs $309 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, which is expected to decline to $292 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Therefore, the proposed supplemental levy produces a decrease in the combined costs per $100,000 of taxable assessed value of $5.

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 134, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy, as provided in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of one million five hundred thousand dollars ($1,500,000) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on March 18, 2020?

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $20.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Shall the Board of Directors of the Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District be authorized to levy a permanent override levy in the amount of $12,282.91 per year on a permanent basis commencing with the fiscal year beginning 2021, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses as provided in the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Valley Vu of Malta Cemetery District adopted on February 18, 2020?

The purpose of the levy is for additional personnel, apparatus, and maintaining and operating the District. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of the proposed permanent levy is a tax increase of Seventy-Seven Dollars and Sixteen Cents ($77.16) per One Hundred Thousand dollars ($100,000) of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Approval of this levy override is necessary to increase the protection of its resident's public health, life, and property.

Shall the Board of Commissioners of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District, Idaho be authorized and empowered to permanently increase the property tax levy as permitted by Section 63-802(1)(h) Idaho Code adding an additional Six Hundred Twenty-Four Thousand, Four Hundred Thirty-Nine Dollars ($624,439), provided by resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District adopted on March 5, 2020, to be voted on May 19, 2020?

Shall the levy upon the taxable property within the City of Burley be increased to produce the sum of one hundred sixty-five thousand and no/100 dollars ($165,000.00) in excess of that otherwise allowed by law, for each of the tax years 2020 and 2021, to provide additional funding for the City of Burley streets department and the continued construction, repair, and maintenance of City of Burley street and costs of equipment, materials, and personnel related thereto as provided in Resolution No. 3-20 of the Burley City Council adopted on the 17th day of March, 2020?

Shall the proposed ACE Fire Protection District be organized as a taxing district within the boundaries as fixed and more fully described in the Order Granting Petition and Fixing Boundaries of Proposed Taxing District, adopted by the Board of Commissioners for Cassia County, Idaho, on March 9, 2020?

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $47 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy will replace the District's existing plant levy which currently costs $40 per $100,000. The District's Plant Levy will increase by $7 per $100,000 per year.

Shall the Board of Trustees of Bliss Jt. School District No. 234, Gooding, Twin Falls, Elmore Counties, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund levy in the amount of $50,000 - Fifty Thousand Dollars and no/100, for the first fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and continuing each year in the amount of $50,000 Fifty Thousand Dollars and no/100 for 10 years for the purpose of allowing the District to acquire, purchase or improve school site or sites; to accumulate funds for and to build a school house or school house remodel or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the District; to purchase school buses; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities?

Shall the Board of Trustees be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $2.7 million per year for a period of two years commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of operating the schools of the district as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on February 18, 2020.

Chapter eleven : Gooding County

Legislative District 26

State Senator

DEM Michelle Stennett

REP Eric Parker

State Representative, Position A

DEM Muffy Davis

State Representative, Position B

DEM Sally J Toone

REP William K Thorpe

County offices

County Commissioner, First District

REP Susan Bolton

REP Jerry D. Pierce

County Commissioner, Second District

REP Mark E. Bolduc

County Sheriff

REP Shaun Gough

County Prosecutor

REP Trevor Misseldine

REP Matt Pember

Ballot Questions

Bliss Joint School District No. 234

Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

$50,000 per year for 10 years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Bliss Jt. School District No. 234, Gooding, Twin Falls, Elmore Counties, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund levy in the amount of $50,000 - Fifty Thousand Dollars and no/100, for the first fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and continuing each year in the amount of $50,000 Fifty Thousand Dollars and no/100 for 10 years for the purpose of allowing the District to acquire, purchase or improve school site or sites; to accumulate funds for and to build a school house or school house remodel or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the District; to purchase school buses; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities?

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $47 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy will replace the District's existing plant levy which currently costs $40 per $100,000. The District's Plant Levy will increase by $7 per $100,000 per year.

Hagerman Fire Protection District

Temporary Override Levy

$125,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Commissioners of Hagerman Fire Protection District be authorized to levy a temporary override levy in the amount of $125,000 per year for a period of two (2) years commencing with the fiscal year beginning 2021, for the purpose of defraying personnel costs associated with provisions for licensed services by the Hagerman Fire Protection District, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year as provided in the resolution of the Hagerman Fire Protection District adopted on February 14, 2020?

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy based on the data above is a tax of $70.00 per $100,000 of taxable assessed values based on current conditions.

Jerome Joint School District No. 261 (Jerome, Gooding, Lincoln counties)

General Obligation Bonds

$26,000,000

To fund construction of a new elementary school and remodel/repairs of existing schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Jerome Jt. School District No. 261, Jerome, Gooding, and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho ("Board") be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District, in one or more series, in a principal amount not to exceed $26,000,000 for the purpose of constructing a new elementary school; financing the addition, remodel and/or repair of the existing Jefferson and Horizon elementary school buildings; and to repair or equip any other buildings necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the District, such series of bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, for a term not to exceed twenty years, all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board on February 25, 2020?

The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bond issue is 2.42% per annum. The total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $26,668,966 consisting of $26,000,000 in principal and $7,215,800 of interest, totaling $33,215,800, less $6,546,834 in estimated bond levy equalization payments. The term of the bonds will not exceed 20 years. The total existing bonded indebtedness of the District, including interest accrued, is $36,411,475. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District's existing levies for prior bonds and other levy items are expected to decrease by $88 per $100,000 resulting in no net change in the District's total property tax rate if the proposed bonds are approved.

Wendell School District No. 232

Supplemental Levy

$600,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 232, Gooding County, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of six hundred thousand and no/ dollars ($600,000.00) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on February 18, 2020?