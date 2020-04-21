x
May 2020 Primary: Idaho congressional and legislative races

The May 19 election is a mail-in-only primary, so you must request the ballot from your party of choice.
Credit: Vepar5 / Thinkstock
File photo of a ballot box in front of the Idaho flag.

BOISE, Idaho — Voters throughout Idaho will decide a number of county, legislative and congressional primary races, as well as ballot questions, including school levies. 

Because it is an even-numbered year, there are no local (mayoral, city council, etc.) races on the ballot.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election is a mail-in-only primary, so you will have to request a ballot, which will reflect candidates from your party of choice. You can request an absentee ballot here, or by contacting your local county clerk. Voters must request ballots by May 19. Once your ballot arrives, simply fill it out and mail it back using the pre-addressed envelope.

The Republican and Constitution parties both have closed primaries, meaning only voters affiliated with those parties can vote for their respective candidates. The Democratic Party is holding an open primary, and anyone can vote for that party's candidates, so long as they have not voted on another party's ballot.

An “unaffiliated” voter may affiliate with their party of choice by filing a signed form.

In addition to the partisan ballots, voters will see non-partisan candidates, such as appeals/supreme court judges. Voters will also see school levies and other non-partisan ballot questions, regardless of party affiliation.

Below is a look at the congressional and legislative races you find on mail-in ballots. Note: Each candidate's party affiliation is listed next to their name (CON: Constitution; DEM: Democrat; LIB: Libertarian; REP: Republican). Independent candidates will appear on ballots for the general election in November.

CONGRESSIONAL RACES

United States Senator

  • CON Ray J. Writz
  • DEM Paulette Jordan
  • DEM Jim Vandermaas
  • REP Jim Risch

United States Representative - District 1

  • DEM Staniela Nikolova
  • DEM Rudy Soto
  • LIB Joe Evans
  • REP Russ Fulcher
  • REP Nicholas Jones

United States Representative - District 2

  • CON Pro-Life (a person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson)
  • DEM C. Aaron Swisher
  • LIB Idaho Sierra Law
  • REP Kevin Rhoades
  • REP Mike Simpson

STATE LEGISLATIVE RACES

Legislative District 1

State Senator

  • DEM Vera Gadman
  • REP Jim Woodward

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Gail Bolin
  • REP Heather Scott

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Stephen F. Howlett
  • REP Sage G. Dixon
  • REP Gary Suppiger

Legislative District 2

State Senator

  • REP Steve Vick

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Vito Barbieri
  • REP Russell J. McLain

State Representative, Position B

  • LIB Jennifer Luoma
  • REP Tim Kastning
  • REP Doug "Doug O" Okuniewicz

Legislative District 3

State Senator

  • REP Alex Barron
  • REP Marc Eberlein
  • REP Peter Riggs

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Christopher S. Matthews
  • REP Ron Mendive

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Teresa Borrenpohl
  • REP Tony Wisniewski

Legislative District 4

State Senator

  • DEM Shem Michael Hanks (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)
  • REP Mary Souza

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Jim Addis
  • REP Pat "Mitch" Mitchell

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Paul Amador    

Legislative District 5

State Senator

  • DEM David Nelson
  • REP Dan Foreman

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Dulce Kersting-Lark
  • REP Hari Heath
  • REP Brandon Mitchell

State Representative, Position B

  • CON James Hartley
  • DEM Renee Love
  • REP Caroline Nilsson Troy

Legislative District 6

State Senator

  • REP Dan Johnson

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Thyra K Stevenson
  • REP Aaron von Ehlinger

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Mike Kingsley

Legislative District 7

State Senator

  • REP Carl G. Crabtree

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Priscilla Giddings
  • REP Dennis Harper

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dennis Harper (Withdrawn 3/13/2020)
  • REP Cornel Rasor
  • REP Charlie Shepherd

Legislative District 8

State Senator

  • CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
  • REP Marla Lawson
  • REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Terry Gestrin

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Dorothy Moon
  • REP LaVerne Sessions

Legislative District 9

State Senator

  • REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Ryan Kerby
  • REP Jim Smith

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Allen Schmid
  • REP Judy Boyle

Legislative District 10

State Senator

  • DEM Toni Ferro
  • REP Jim Rice
  • REP Christopher T. Trakel

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson
  • REP Jarom Wagoner
  • REP Julie Yamamoto

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
  • REP Greg Chaney    

Legislative District 11

State Senator

  • REP Scott R Brock
  • REP Zach Brooks
  • REP Patti Anne Lodge

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Jacob Lowder
  • REP Scott Syme
  • REP Mila Wood

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Edward Saval
  • REP Kirk L Adams
  • REP Tammy Nichols

Legislative District 12

State Senator

  • DEM Chelle Gluch
  • REP Todd Lakey

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Pat Day Hartwell
  • REP Bruce D. Skaug

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Machele Hamilton
  • REP Rick D. Youngblood

Legislative District 13

State Senator

  • DEM Melissa Sue Robinson
  • REP Jeff C Agenbroad

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Jason Kutchma
  • REP Brent J. Crane

State Representative, Position B

  • LIB Jess S Smith
  • REP Ben Adams
  • REP Blaine J. Grow (Withdrawn 3/17/2020)
  • REP Kim B. Keller
  • REP Tara A. Barling (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)
  • REP Randy Jackson
  • REP Kenny Wroten

Legislative District 14

State Senator

  • REP C. Scott Grow
  • REP Ted Hill

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Mike Moyle

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Shelley Brock
  • REP Gayann DeMordaunt
  • REP Josh Tanner

Legislative District 15

State Senator

  • DEM Rick Just
  • REP Sarah A Clendenon
  • REP Fred S. Martin
  • REP Bill Zimmerman

State Representative, Position A

  • CON David W. Hartigan
  • DEM Steve Berch
  • REP Patrick E. McDonald

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Jake Ellis
  • REP Codi Galloway
  • REP Lori Rouse (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)
  • REP Jefferson H. West (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)

Legislative District 16

State Senator

  • DEM Grant Burgoyne
  • REP LeeJoe Lay

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM John McCrostie

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Nancy Harris (Withdrawn 03/24/2020)
  • DEM Colin Nash
  • DEM Geoff Stephenson
  • REP Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson

Legislative District 17

State Senator

  • DEM Adriel Martinez
  • DEM Ali Rabe
  • REP Gary L. Smith

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM John Gannon
  • REP Brittany Love

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sue Chew
  • REP Anthony T. Dephue

Legislative District 18

State Senator

  • DEM Janie Ward-Engelking
  • REP Mark A. Bost
  • REP Joseph R. Crowell
  • REP Hilary Lee

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Ilana Rubel
  • REP Gary M. Childe

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Brooke Green
  • REP Pete Thomas

Legislative District 19

State Senator

  • DEM Melissa Wintrow
  • REP Aaron J. Tribble

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Lauren Necochea
  • REP Jim Feederle

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Jeff Gabica
  • DEM Chris Mathias
  • DEM Charlene Y. Taylor
  • REP James F. Jacobson
  • REP Gary Parent II

Legislative District 20

State Senator

  • REP Chuck Winder

State Representative, Position A

  • CON Daniel S. Weston
  • DEM Pat Soulliere
  • REP Dawn Maglish
  • REP Joe A. Palmer

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Samantha 'Sammy' Hager
  • REP James Holtzclaw

Legislative District  21

State Senator

  • DEM Dawn Pierce
  • REP Regina Bayer
  • REP Wendy L. Webb

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Donald Williamson
  • REP Steven C. Harris

State Representative, Position B

  • LIB Lisa Adams
  • REP Greg Ferch
  • REP Eli Hodson
  • REP Megan Kiska
  • REP Brenda Palmer

Legislative District 22

State Senator

  • DEM Mik Lose
  • REP Lori Den Hartog

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Diane Jensen
  • REP Chris Bruce
  • REP John Vander Woude

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Nina Turner
  • REP Jason A. Monks
  • REP Heidi Sorenson

Legislative District 23

State Senator

  • DEM Laura Bellegante
  • REP Brenda Richards
  • REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Benjamin Lee
  • DEM Ed Pickernell (Withdrawn 3/10/2020)
  • REP Matthew Bundy
  • REP Andrea Owens

State Representative, Position B

  • CON Tony Ullrich
  • DEM Michael Oliver
  • REP Megan C. Blanksma

Legislative District 24

State Senator

  • REP Lee Heider

State Representative, Position A

  • CON Paul Thompson
  • REP Lance Clow

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Linda Wright Hartgen

Legislative District 25

State Senator

  • REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Clark Kauffman

Legislative District 26

State Senator

  • DEM Michelle Stennett
  • REP Eric Parker

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Muffy Davis

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Sally J Toone
  • REP William K Thorpe

Legislative District 27

State Senator

  • REP Kelly Arthur Anthon

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Scott Bedke

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Fred Wood

Legislative District 28

State Senator

  • LIB Dan Karlan
  • REP Jim Guthrie

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Mike Saville
  • REP Randy Armstrong

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Kevin Andrus

Legislative District 29

State Senator

  • DEM Mark Nye

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Chris Abernathy
  • REP Dustin Whitney Manwaring

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM James D. Ruchti

Legislative District 30

State Senator

  • REP Kevin Cook
  • REP Adam J. Frugoli
  • REP Jeff Thompson (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Gary L Marshall

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Wendy Horman

Legislative District 31

State Senator

  • REP Steve Bair

State Representative, Position A

  • REP David M. Cannon
  • REP Chad H Cole

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Travis Oler
  • REP Donavan Harrington
  • REP Julianne Young

Legislative District 32

State Senator

  • REP Mark Harris

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Marc Gibbs

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM Bill Leake
  • REP Chad Christensen
  • REP Dave Radford

Legislative District 33

State Senator

  • REP Dave Lent

State Representative, Position A

  • DEM Miranda Marquit
  • REP Barbara Ehardt

State Representative, Position B

  • DEM David Roth
  • REP Marco Erickson
  • REP Bryan Zollinger

Legislative District 34

State Senator

  • REP Jacob Householder
  • REP Doug Ricks

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Shane S. Ruebush
  • REP Jon O Weber

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Ron Nate
  • REP Britt Raybould

Legislative District 35

State Senator

  • REP Van Burtenshaw
  • REP Jud E. Miller

State Representative, Position A

  • REP Karey Hanks
  • REP Jerald Raymond

State Representative, Position B

  • REP Rod Furniss
  • REP George A Judd