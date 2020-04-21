May 2020 Primary: Idaho congressional and legislative races

BOISE, Idaho — Voters throughout Idaho will decide a number of county, legislative and congressional primary races, as well as ballot questions, including school levies.
Because it is an even-numbered year, there are no local (mayoral, city council, etc.) races on the ballot.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election is a mail-in-only primary, so you will have to request a ballot, which will reflect candidates from your party of choice. You can request an absentee ballot here, or by contacting your local county clerk. Voters must request ballots by May 19. Once your ballot arrives, simply fill it out and mail it back using the pre-addressed envelope.
The Republican and Constitution parties both have closed primaries, meaning only voters affiliated with those parties can vote for their respective candidates. The Democratic Party is holding an open primary, and anyone can vote for that party's candidates, so long as they have not voted on another party's ballot.
An “unaffiliated” voter may affiliate with their party of choice by filing a signed form.
In addition to the partisan ballots, voters will see non-partisan candidates, such as appeals/supreme court judges. Voters will also see school levies and other non-partisan ballot questions, regardless of party affiliation.
For a look at county races and ballot questions, including school levies, check out our county-by-county ballot breakdown.
RELATED: Idaho Secretary of State partners with grocers to make sure voters don't have to pay for ballot postage
Below is a look at the congressional and legislative races you find on mail-in ballots. Note: Each candidate's party affiliation is listed next to their name (CON: Constitution; DEM: Democrat; LIB: Libertarian; REP: Republican). Independent candidates will appear on ballots for the general election in November.
CONGRESSIONAL RACES
United States Senator
- CON Ray J. Writz
- DEM Paulette Jordan
- DEM Jim Vandermaas
- REP Jim Risch
United States Representative - District 1
- DEM Staniela Nikolova
- DEM Rudy Soto
- LIB Joe Evans
- REP Russ Fulcher
- REP Nicholas Jones
United States Representative - District 2
- CON Pro-Life (a person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson)
- DEM C. Aaron Swisher
- LIB Idaho Sierra Law
- REP Kevin Rhoades
- REP Mike Simpson
STATE LEGISLATIVE RACES
Legislative District 1
State Senator
- DEM Vera Gadman
- REP Jim Woodward
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Gail Bolin
- REP Heather Scott
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Stephen F. Howlett
- REP Sage G. Dixon
- REP Gary Suppiger
Legislative District 2
State Senator
- REP Steve Vick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Vito Barbieri
- REP Russell J. McLain
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Jennifer Luoma
- REP Tim Kastning
- REP Doug "Doug O" Okuniewicz
Legislative District 3
State Senator
- REP Alex Barron
- REP Marc Eberlein
- REP Peter Riggs
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Christopher S. Matthews
- REP Ron Mendive
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Teresa Borrenpohl
- REP Tony Wisniewski
Legislative District 4
State Senator
- DEM Shem Michael Hanks (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)
- REP Mary Souza
State Representative, Position A
- REP Jim Addis
- REP Pat "Mitch" Mitchell
State Representative, Position B
- REP Paul Amador
Legislative District 5
State Senator
- DEM David Nelson
- REP Dan Foreman
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Dulce Kersting-Lark
- REP Hari Heath
- REP Brandon Mitchell
State Representative, Position B
- CON James Hartley
- DEM Renee Love
- REP Caroline Nilsson Troy
Legislative District 6
State Senator
- REP Dan Johnson
State Representative, Position A
- REP Thyra K Stevenson
- REP Aaron von Ehlinger
State Representative, Position B
- REP Mike Kingsley
Legislative District 7
State Senator
- REP Carl G. Crabtree
State Representative, Position A
- REP Priscilla Giddings
- REP Dennis Harper
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dennis Harper (Withdrawn 3/13/2020)
- REP Cornel Rasor
- REP Charlie Shepherd
Legislative District 8
State Senator
- CON Kirsten Faith Richardson
- REP Marla Lawson
- REP Steven Thayn
State Representative, Position A
- REP Terry Gestrin
State Representative, Position B
- REP Dorothy Moon
- REP LaVerne Sessions
Legislative District 9
State Senator
- REP Abby Lee
State Representative, Position A
- REP Ryan Kerby
- REP Jim Smith
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Allen Schmid
- REP Judy Boyle
Legislative District 10
State Senator
- DEM Toni Ferro
- REP Jim Rice
- REP Christopher T. Trakel
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson
- REP Jarom Wagoner
- REP Julie Yamamoto
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
- REP Greg Chaney
Legislative District 11
State Senator
- REP Scott R Brock
- REP Zach Brooks
- REP Patti Anne Lodge
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Jacob Lowder
- REP Scott Syme
- REP Mila Wood
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Edward Saval
- REP Kirk L Adams
- REP Tammy Nichols
Legislative District 12
State Senator
- DEM Chelle Gluch
- REP Todd Lakey
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Pat Day Hartwell
- REP Bruce D. Skaug
State Representative, Position B
- REP Machele Hamilton
- REP Rick D. Youngblood
Legislative District 13
State Senator
- DEM Melissa Sue Robinson
- REP Jeff C Agenbroad
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Jason Kutchma
- REP Brent J. Crane
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Jess S Smith
- REP Ben Adams
- REP Blaine J. Grow (Withdrawn 3/17/2020)
- REP Kim B. Keller
- REP Tara A. Barling (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)
- REP Randy Jackson
- REP Kenny Wroten
Legislative District 14
State Senator
- REP C. Scott Grow
- REP Ted Hill
State Representative, Position A
- REP Mike Moyle
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Shelley Brock
- REP Gayann DeMordaunt
- REP Josh Tanner
Legislative District 15
State Senator
- DEM Rick Just
- REP Sarah A Clendenon
- REP Fred S. Martin
- REP Bill Zimmerman
State Representative, Position A
- CON David W. Hartigan
- DEM Steve Berch
- REP Patrick E. McDonald
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Jake Ellis
- REP Codi Galloway
- REP Lori Rouse (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)
- REP Jefferson H. West (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)
Legislative District 16
State Senator
- DEM Grant Burgoyne
- REP LeeJoe Lay
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John McCrostie
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Nancy Harris (Withdrawn 03/24/2020)
- DEM Colin Nash
- DEM Geoff Stephenson
- REP Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson
Legislative District 17
State Senator
- DEM Adriel Martinez
- DEM Ali Rabe
- REP Gary L. Smith
State Representative, Position A
- DEM John Gannon
- REP Brittany Love
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sue Chew
- REP Anthony T. Dephue
Legislative District 18
State Senator
- DEM Janie Ward-Engelking
- REP Mark A. Bost
- REP Joseph R. Crowell
- REP Hilary Lee
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Ilana Rubel
- REP Gary M. Childe
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Brooke Green
- REP Pete Thomas
Legislative District 19
State Senator
- DEM Melissa Wintrow
- REP Aaron J. Tribble
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Lauren Necochea
- REP Jim Feederle
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Jeff Gabica
- DEM Chris Mathias
- DEM Charlene Y. Taylor
- REP James F. Jacobson
- REP Gary Parent II
Legislative District 20
State Senator
- REP Chuck Winder
State Representative, Position A
- CON Daniel S. Weston
- DEM Pat Soulliere
- REP Dawn Maglish
- REP Joe A. Palmer
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Samantha 'Sammy' Hager
- REP James Holtzclaw
Legislative District 21
State Senator
- DEM Dawn Pierce
- REP Regina Bayer
- REP Wendy L. Webb
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Donald Williamson
- REP Steven C. Harris
State Representative, Position B
- LIB Lisa Adams
- REP Greg Ferch
- REP Eli Hodson
- REP Megan Kiska
- REP Brenda Palmer
Legislative District 22
State Senator
- DEM Mik Lose
- REP Lori Den Hartog
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Diane Jensen
- REP Chris Bruce
- REP John Vander Woude
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Nina Turner
- REP Jason A. Monks
- REP Heidi Sorenson
Legislative District 23
State Senator
- DEM Laura Bellegante
- REP Brenda Richards
- REP Christy Zito
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Benjamin Lee
- DEM Ed Pickernell (Withdrawn 3/10/2020)
- REP Matthew Bundy
- REP Andrea Owens
State Representative, Position B
- CON Tony Ullrich
- DEM Michael Oliver
- REP Megan C. Blanksma
Legislative District 24
State Senator
- REP Lee Heider
State Representative, Position A
- CON Paul Thompson
- REP Lance Clow
State Representative, Position B
- REP Linda Wright Hartgen
Legislative District 25
State Senator
- REP Jim Patrick
State Representative, Position A
- REP Laurie Lickley
State Representative, Position B
- REP Clark Kauffman
Legislative District 26
State Senator
- DEM Michelle Stennett
- REP Eric Parker
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Muffy Davis
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Sally J Toone
- REP William K Thorpe
Legislative District 27
State Senator
- REP Kelly Arthur Anthon
State Representative, Position A
- REP Scott Bedke
State Representative, Position B
- REP Fred Wood
Legislative District 28
State Senator
- LIB Dan Karlan
- REP Jim Guthrie
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Mike Saville
- REP Randy Armstrong
State Representative, Position B
- REP Kevin Andrus
Legislative District 29
State Senator
- DEM Mark Nye
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Chris Abernathy
- REP Dustin Whitney Manwaring
State Representative, Position B
- DEM James D. Ruchti
Legislative District 30
State Senator
- REP Kevin Cook
- REP Adam J. Frugoli
- REP Jeff Thompson (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)
State Representative, Position A
- REP Gary L Marshall
State Representative, Position B
- REP Wendy Horman
Legislative District 31
State Senator
- REP Steve Bair
State Representative, Position A
- REP David M. Cannon
- REP Chad H Cole
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Travis Oler
- REP Donavan Harrington
- REP Julianne Young
Legislative District 32
State Senator
- REP Mark Harris
State Representative, Position A
- REP Marc Gibbs
State Representative, Position B
- DEM Bill Leake
- REP Chad Christensen
- REP Dave Radford
Legislative District 33
State Senator
- REP Dave Lent
State Representative, Position A
- DEM Miranda Marquit
- REP Barbara Ehardt
State Representative, Position B
- DEM David Roth
- REP Marco Erickson
- REP Bryan Zollinger
Legislative District 34
State Senator
- REP Jacob Householder
- REP Doug Ricks
State Representative, Position A
- REP Shane S. Ruebush
- REP Jon O Weber
State Representative, Position B
- REP Ron Nate
- REP Britt Raybould
Legislative District 35
State Senator
- REP Van Burtenshaw
- REP Jud E. Miller
State Representative, Position A
- REP Karey Hanks
- REP Jerald Raymond
State Representative, Position B
- REP Rod Furniss
- REP George A Judd