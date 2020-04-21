May 2020 Primary: Idaho congressional and legislative races

The May 19 election is a mail-in-only primary, so you must request the ballot from your party of choice.

BOISE, Idaho — Voters throughout Idaho will decide a number of county, legislative and congressional primary races, as well as ballot questions, including school levies.

Because it is an even-numbered year, there are no local (mayoral, city council, etc.) races on the ballot.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election is a mail-in-only primary, so you will have to request a ballot, which will reflect candidates from your party of choice. You can request an absentee ballot here, or by contacting your local county clerk. Voters must request ballots by May 19. Once your ballot arrives, simply fill it out and mail it back using the pre-addressed envelope.

The Republican and Constitution parties both have closed primaries, meaning only voters affiliated with those parties can vote for their respective candidates. The Democratic Party is holding an open primary, and anyone can vote for that party's candidates, so long as they have not voted on another party's ballot.

An “unaffiliated” voter may affiliate with their party of choice by filing a signed form.

In addition to the partisan ballots, voters will see non-partisan candidates, such as appeals/supreme court judges. Voters will also see school levies and other non-partisan ballot questions, regardless of party affiliation.

Below is a look at the congressional and legislative races you find on mail-in ballots. Note: Each candidate's party affiliation is listed next to their name (CON: Constitution; DEM: Democrat; LIB: Libertarian; REP: Republican). Independent candidates will appear on ballots for the general election in November.

CONGRESSIONAL RACES

United States Senator

CON Ray J. Writz

DEM Paulette Jordan

DEM Jim Vandermaas

REP Jim Risch

United States Representative - District 1

DEM Staniela Nikolova

DEM Rudy Soto

LIB Joe Evans

REP Russ Fulcher

REP Nicholas Jones

United States Representative - District 2

CON Pro-Life (a person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson)

DEM C. Aaron Swisher

LIB Idaho Sierra Law

REP Kevin Rhoades

REP Mike Simpson

STATE LEGISLATIVE RACES

Legislative District 1

State Senator

DEM Vera Gadman

REP Jim Woodward

State Representative, Position A

DEM Gail Bolin

REP Heather Scott

State Representative, Position B

DEM Stephen F. Howlett

REP Sage G. Dixon

REP Gary Suppiger

Legislative District 2

State Senator

REP Steve Vick

State Representative, Position A

REP Vito Barbieri

REP Russell J. McLain

State Representative, Position B

LIB Jennifer Luoma

REP Tim Kastning

REP Doug "Doug O" Okuniewicz

Legislative District 3

State Senator

REP Alex Barron

REP Marc Eberlein

REP Peter Riggs

State Representative, Position A

DEM Christopher S. Matthews

REP Ron Mendive

State Representative, Position B

DEM Teresa Borrenpohl

REP Tony Wisniewski

Legislative District 4

State Senator

DEM Shem Michael Hanks (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)

REP Mary Souza

State Representative, Position A

REP Jim Addis

REP Pat "Mitch" Mitchell

State Representative, Position B

REP Paul Amador

Legislative District 5

State Senator

DEM David Nelson

REP Dan Foreman

State Representative, Position A

DEM Dulce Kersting-Lark

REP Hari Heath

REP Brandon Mitchell

State Representative, Position B

CON James Hartley

DEM Renee Love

REP Caroline Nilsson Troy

Legislative District 6

State Senator

REP Dan Johnson

State Representative, Position A

REP Thyra K Stevenson

REP Aaron von Ehlinger

State Representative, Position B

REP Mike Kingsley

Legislative District 7

State Senator

REP Carl G. Crabtree

State Representative, Position A

REP Priscilla Giddings

REP Dennis Harper

State Representative, Position B

REP Dennis Harper (Withdrawn 3/13/2020)

REP Cornel Rasor

REP Charlie Shepherd

Legislative District 8

State Senator

CON Kirsten Faith Richardson

REP Marla Lawson

REP Steven Thayn

State Representative, Position A

REP Terry Gestrin

State Representative, Position B

REP Dorothy Moon

REP LaVerne Sessions

Legislative District 9

State Senator

REP Abby Lee

State Representative, Position A

REP Ryan Kerby

REP Jim Smith

State Representative, Position B

DEM Allen Schmid

REP Judy Boyle

Legislative District 10

State Senator

DEM Toni Ferro

REP Jim Rice

REP Christopher T. Trakel

State Representative, Position A

DEM Rebecca Yamamoto Hanson

REP Jarom Wagoner

REP Julie Yamamoto

State Representative, Position B

DEM Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln

REP Greg Chaney

Legislative District 11

State Senator

REP Scott R Brock

REP Zach Brooks

REP Patti Anne Lodge

State Representative, Position A

DEM Jacob Lowder

REP Scott Syme

REP Mila Wood

State Representative, Position B

DEM Edward Saval

REP Kirk L Adams

REP Tammy Nichols

Legislative District 12

State Senator

DEM Chelle Gluch

REP Todd Lakey

State Representative, Position A

DEM Pat Day Hartwell

REP Bruce D. Skaug

State Representative, Position B

REP Machele Hamilton

REP Rick D. Youngblood

Legislative District 13

State Senator

DEM Melissa Sue Robinson

REP Jeff C Agenbroad

State Representative, Position A

DEM Jason Kutchma

REP Brent J. Crane

State Representative, Position B

LIB Jess S Smith

REP Ben Adams

REP Blaine J. Grow (Withdrawn 3/17/2020)

REP Kim B. Keller

REP Tara A. Barling (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)

REP Randy Jackson

REP Kenny Wroten

Legislative District 14

State Senator

REP C. Scott Grow

REP Ted Hill

State Representative, Position A

REP Mike Moyle

State Representative, Position B

DEM Shelley Brock

REP Gayann DeMordaunt

REP Josh Tanner

Legislative District 15

State Senator

DEM Rick Just

REP Sarah A Clendenon

REP Fred S. Martin

REP Bill Zimmerman

State Representative, Position A

CON David W. Hartigan

DEM Steve Berch

REP Patrick E. McDonald

State Representative, Position B

DEM Jake Ellis

REP Codi Galloway

REP Lori Rouse (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)

REP Jefferson H. West (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)

Legislative District 16

State Senator

DEM Grant Burgoyne

REP LeeJoe Lay

State Representative, Position A

DEM John McCrostie

State Representative, Position B

DEM Nancy Harris (Withdrawn 03/24/2020)

DEM Colin Nash

DEM Geoff Stephenson

REP Jacquelyn (Jackie) Davidson

Legislative District 17

State Senator

DEM Adriel Martinez

DEM Ali Rabe

REP Gary L. Smith

State Representative, Position A

DEM John Gannon

REP Brittany Love

State Representative, Position B

DEM Sue Chew

REP Anthony T. Dephue

Legislative District 18

State Senator

DEM Janie Ward-Engelking

REP Mark A. Bost

REP Joseph R. Crowell

REP Hilary Lee

State Representative, Position A

DEM Ilana Rubel

REP Gary M. Childe

State Representative, Position B

DEM Brooke Green

REP Pete Thomas

Legislative District 19

State Senator

DEM Melissa Wintrow

REP Aaron J. Tribble

State Representative, Position A

DEM Lauren Necochea

REP Jim Feederle

State Representative, Position B

DEM Jeff Gabica

DEM Chris Mathias

DEM Charlene Y. Taylor

REP James F. Jacobson

REP Gary Parent II

Legislative District 20

State Senator

REP Chuck Winder

State Representative, Position A

CON Daniel S. Weston

DEM Pat Soulliere

REP Dawn Maglish

REP Joe A. Palmer

State Representative, Position B

DEM Samantha 'Sammy' Hager

REP James Holtzclaw

Legislative District 21

State Senator

DEM Dawn Pierce

REP Regina Bayer

REP Wendy L. Webb

State Representative, Position A

DEM Donald Williamson

REP Steven C. Harris

State Representative, Position B

LIB Lisa Adams

REP Greg Ferch

REP Eli Hodson

REP Megan Kiska

REP Brenda Palmer

Legislative District 22

State Senator

DEM Mik Lose

REP Lori Den Hartog

State Representative, Position A

DEM Diane Jensen

REP Chris Bruce

REP John Vander Woude

State Representative, Position B

DEM Nina Turner

REP Jason A. Monks

REP Heidi Sorenson

Legislative District 23

State Senator

DEM Laura Bellegante

REP Brenda Richards

REP Christy Zito

State Representative, Position A

DEM Benjamin Lee

DEM Ed Pickernell (Withdrawn 3/10/2020)

REP Matthew Bundy

REP Andrea Owens

State Representative, Position B

CON Tony Ullrich

DEM Michael Oliver

REP Megan C. Blanksma

Legislative District 24

State Senator

REP Lee Heider

State Representative, Position A

CON Paul Thompson

REP Lance Clow

State Representative, Position B

REP Linda Wright Hartgen

Legislative District 25

State Senator

REP Jim Patrick

State Representative, Position A

REP Laurie Lickley

State Representative, Position B

REP Clark Kauffman

Legislative District 26

State Senator

DEM Michelle Stennett

REP Eric Parker

State Representative, Position A

DEM Muffy Davis

State Representative, Position B

DEM Sally J Toone

REP William K Thorpe

Legislative District 27

State Senator

REP Kelly Arthur Anthon

State Representative, Position A

REP Scott Bedke

State Representative, Position B

REP Fred Wood

Legislative District 28

State Senator

LIB Dan Karlan

REP Jim Guthrie

State Representative, Position A

DEM Mike Saville

REP Randy Armstrong

State Representative, Position B

REP Kevin Andrus

Legislative District 29

State Senator

DEM Mark Nye

State Representative, Position A

DEM Chris Abernathy

REP Dustin Whitney Manwaring

State Representative, Position B

DEM James D. Ruchti

Legislative District 30

State Senator

REP Kevin Cook

REP Adam J. Frugoli

REP Jeff Thompson (Withdrawn 3/27/2020)

State Representative, Position A

REP Gary L Marshall

State Representative, Position B

REP Wendy Horman

Legislative District 31

State Senator

REP Steve Bair

State Representative, Position A

REP David M. Cannon

REP Chad H Cole

State Representative, Position B

DEM Travis Oler

REP Donavan Harrington

REP Julianne Young

Legislative District 32

State Senator

REP Mark Harris

State Representative, Position A

REP Marc Gibbs

State Representative, Position B

DEM Bill Leake

REP Chad Christensen

REP Dave Radford

Legislative District 33

State Senator

REP Dave Lent

State Representative, Position A

DEM Miranda Marquit

REP Barbara Ehardt

State Representative, Position B

DEM David Roth

REP Marco Erickson

REP Bryan Zollinger

Legislative District 34

State Senator

REP Jacob Householder

REP Doug Ricks

State Representative, Position A

REP Shane S. Ruebush

REP Jon O Weber

State Representative, Position B

REP Ron Nate

REP Britt Raybould

Legislative District 35

State Senator

REP Van Burtenshaw

REP Jud E. Miller

State Representative, Position A

REP Karey Hanks

REP Jerald Raymond

State Representative, Position B