Idaho's May primary will now be done by mail due to coronavirus concerns

"I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year," Gov. Little said.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's primary election will still be held on Tuesday, May 19 but now all voting will be done by mail, the state announced on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the change for mail-in voting was done out of concerns of the growing coronavirus pandemic. They made the decision after it was obvious that the state could not get polling places and poll workers for the election.

Gov. Brad Little and the Secretary of State Lawrence Denney will work with every county to streamline the absentee voting process. They will set new deadlines for registering to vote, requesting a ballot, and when to return the ballot.

Gov. Little's office said he will make an official proclamation on the election changes in the next few days.

"While the coronavirus situation may change how we practice our right to vote in this primary election, it is important to keep our election dates in place," Governor Little said in a statement. "I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year."

Denney said his office as already made it possible for Idaho voters to register to vote and request an absentee ballot online, which can be found here.

Idaho Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill and House Speaker Scott Bedke both agreed that voting is an essential and core American value and right and that those values will continue this election by switching to absentee voting.

"We all hope Idaho's situation with coronavirus will improve before election day on May 19, but decisions cannot wait. Governor Little is making the right call to conduct the election by mail," Hill said in a statement.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus