Governor Little vetoes bill that would allow parents to teach their kids to drive

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little vetoed HB 133, on Tuesday, March 21, a bill that would have allowed parents to teach their kids to drive. On the same day, House Representatives tried to override the veto, but the vote 39-29, was not enough to overturn the governor's decision.

The bills statement of purpose read that it would, "benefit citizens from rural areas who must travel long distances to take their children to required public or private driver's education instructors and provide equal opportunity for children of all income levels to test for a driver's license by reducing the need to pay expensive fees for private education."

The Idaho transportation Department estimated the cost to the state would have been $96,000.

