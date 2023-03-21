Ethan Almaraz sentenced to prison for 2021 shooting

He was sentenced to 32 years, to life, in prison.

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years, to life, in prison for a shooting in 2021.

Ethan S. Almaraz was involved in a gang homicide that occurred on Sept. 17, 2021. After a seven-day trial that ended on Oct. 25, a Canyon County jury found Almaraz guilty of first-degree murder with a gang enhancement, aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon.

Judge Whitney sentenced Almaraz for; Count I: First-Degree Murder – 32 years fixed + life indeterminate, Count II: Aggravated Battery – 7 years fixed + 9 years indeterminate, Count III: Aggravated Assault – 4 years fixed + 6 years indeterminate, Count IV: Aggravated Assault – 4 years fixed + 6 years indeterminate.

The judge also ordered that he submits a DNA sample to the Idaho database, have no contact with the victims or their families for seventy years and pay a $5,500 civil penalty.

Although Almaraz was 17 when he was charged, he was tried as an adult. Three other teens were also charged in connection to the shooting, but have not yet gone to trial.

Almaraz, along with three other teens, got into a fight with another group near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Hillcrest Street in Caldwell, according to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD).

During the fight, one of the people pulled out a handgun and fired several times, hitting Jose Hernandez and another 19-year-old man. Both men were hospitalized, but Hernandez later died from his injuries.

