USDA Forest Service investing $9.5 million to reduce wildfire risk in Idaho, Montana and North Dakota

IDAHO, USA — On Monday, March 20, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the USDA Forest Service is putting $9.5 million towards community wildfire protection in Idaho, Montana and North Dakota.

The investment is as part of the Community Wildfire Defense Grant (CWDG) program, that helps communities, nonprofit organizations, Tribal communities, Alaska Native corporations and state forestry agencies plan, protect and mitigate wildfire risks.

The grants go to prioritized communities that are at high-risk for wildfire hazards.

"Projects were selected using a collaborative, inclusive process that engaged tribes and state forestry agencies," said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. "All projects include at least two of the primary selection criteria mandated in the legislation. And in all cases, these projects are taking critical steps to protect homes, property, businesses, and people's lives from catastrophic wildfires."

In Idaho, the Idaho Firewise Inc., Idaho County Community Wildfire Protection Plan Education Program Support will receive $193,844 to provide education and outreach to Idaho communities.

Montana will receive $1,683,300 to go to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Blackfoot Watershed Fire Refugia, $5,893,905 to the Lincoln County Wildland Urban Interface Communities Wildfire Risk Mitigation Campaign, $1,589,160 to the North Gallatin Front Wildland Urban Interface Mitigation Project and $117,648 to Treasure County Community Wildfire Protection Plan Update and Modernization.

North Dakota will receive $248,924 for the Turtle Mountain Community Wildfire Protection Plan Update.

The USDA Forest Service will announce another round of funding later this year.

