Spring Chinook salmon fishing season set for Idaho rivers

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission set the date for Chinook fishing seasons on the Clearwater, Salmon and Snake rivers.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game forecasts a larger-than-average run of Chinook salmon this spring, and about a month from now, anglers may begin catching some of them.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission set April 22 as opening day for the 2023 spring Chinook fishing seasons on the Clearwater, Salmon and Snake rivers.

Chinook fishing will be open seven days per week on the following rivers: Main Clearwater, South Fork Clearwater and Middle Fork Clearwater; Salmon and Little Salmon; and on the Snake River.

Fishing will be open Thursdays through Sundays only on the North Fork of the Clearwater.

The preseason forecast is for 49,291 hatchery adult fish to return to Lower Granite Dam, which is on the lower Snake River in southeastern Washington, about 35 miles downstream from Lewiston. That's larger than the spring 2022 preseason forecast and above the 10-year average of 43,788.

The forecast is based on last year's return of jack Chinook, which return to rivers and streams after only one year in the ocean. Other adult Chinook spend two years in the ocean. Jack give fisheries managers an indicator of the following year's return.

Fisheries managers will monitor the actual run. If it matches the forecast, about 7,000 Chinook will be available for sport anglers, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Here are the harvest and possession limits:

Clearwater River system: Four per day; only one may be an adult longer than 24 inches. Possession limit is 12; only three may be adults.

Salmon River, Little Salmon and Snake River: Four per day; two may be adults longer than 24 inches. Possession limit is 12; six may be adults.

Salmon with their adipose fins clipped off are hatchery fish, and anglers may keep them if within harvest and possession limits. Salmon with their adipose fins intact must be released. The adipose fin is a small fin located between the dorsal fin and tail.

Updated Chinook Seasons and Rules were not yet been posted on the Idaho Chinook Salmon Fishing webpage as of March 21, but will be available soon.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will consider fishing seasons for summer Chinook on the South Fork of the Salmon, Upper Salmon and Lochsa rivers during the Commission's May 10-11 meeting in Jerome.

