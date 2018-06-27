BOISE -- A whole bunch of new Idaho laws take effect on July 1.

They range from changes in abortion statutes to updating trespassing laws to cracking down on slow drivers using the left lane on Idaho highways. More than 350 laws were passed by state lawmakers this year.

Here's a look at some of the new laws enacted by the legislature:

Addresses breastfeeding in public. Ensures mothers are free from harassment or prosecution for indecent exposure while breastfeeding in public. (HB 448)

Abortion bills: HB 638 requires the reporting of any health complications arising from the performance of an abortion to the Department of Health and Welfare.

SB 1243 requires medical providers to inform patients where to get information about reserving a medication abortion. Critics say it is an unproven procedure that has no basis in science. Gov. Otter signed both bills into law.

Civil asset forfeitures: Puts new limits on when law enforcement can seize property such as vehicles and money during an investigation. (SB 447)

A visit to the dentist

Dental care: Restores routine dental care for roughly 29,000 Medicaid patients in Idaho. Coverage was removed in 2011. (HB 465)

DUI offenders: Requires the installation and operation of an ignition interlock device on all vehicles operated by a first-time DUI offender for one year. Previously the law only applied to repeat offenders. (HB 551)

Foster care oversight: Improve Foster Care and Child Protection Services in Idaho. Senate Bill 1341 reflects recommendations created by the Interim Foster Care Committee and three reports by the Office of Performance Evaluation. The purpose is to provide more structure and oversight to cases and issues in the system. It preserves sibling connections, strengthens support services for families, establishes increased accountability through citizen review panels, enhances procedures to guide investigations of suspected child abuse and neglect, and clarifies the process for contesting foster care and permanent placement.

Gun safety classes: Gov. Otter signed into law a bill encouraging public schools to offer gun safety classes as an elective. The purpose is to educate students on proper gun use.

Injured animals: Motorists who hit wildlife can humanely kill the animal at the roadside if it’s badly injured but still alive. They don’t have to wait for law enforcement to arrive.

Job rights: Lawmakers repealed a contentious 2016 law that made it easier for Idaho employers to sue former employers over non-compete agreements. The governor let the bill become law without his signature. (SB 1287)

Kids left in a hot car: Provides immunity for a person who breaks into a vehicle to aid a child or person who they believe is in imminent danger of dying or suffering serious harm. That person may not be sued or criminally prosecuted for the damage. Senate Bill 1245 had an emergency clause which caused the law to go into effect in March.

Interstate 84

Left lane highway driving: This law aims to crack down on drivers that are going slowly in the left-hand or passing lane on Idaho highways. It forbids slow drivers from impeding others traveling at the speed limit. A ticket could cost the violator $90. (HB 471)

Open meetings: HB 611 provides more transparency to meeting agendas. Requires notices for meetings and agendas be posted online, if the government entity has a website. And, any item on the agenda that requires a vote be clearly identified as an “action item.”

HB 606 states that Idaho open meetings law now applies to all agencies created by the governor.

Sales tax: Idahoans who shop online will no longer have to report sales tax on their income tax returns. Retailers that meet certain requirements must now collect the sales tax for the state. Idaho could reap an additional $22 million to $37 million per year in sales tax collections.

School board elections: Elections will now be held in November of odd-numbered years instead of May. The change is designed to increase voter turnout.

School threats: HB 665 makes it a misdemeanor for making a threat that disrupts school activities, including threats made via social media. Changes the law to make it a felony if the person who made the threat was found to have a firearm or other deadly weapon.

Self-defense: The “stand your ground” law allows people to use deadly force, instead of retreating, if they feel threatened in certain environments. It expands Idaho code to define defensible places to include the workplace and an occupied vehicle. And, it expands the definition of justifiable homicide. (SB 1313)

Suicide prevention training: Requires all Idaho school personnel to be trained in suicide awareness and prevention. House Bill 634, known as the Jason Flatt Act of Idaho, addresses a growing problem by creating a minimum standard for training educators. Idaho becomes the 20th state to enact this legislation.

Trespassing: Updates Idaho’s trespassing laws, strengthens private property rights and penalties for those caught on someone’s land. It was one of the more contentious bills debated this session. It requires landowners to post “no trespassing” signs where they can easily be seen and recognized as private property. The bill passed into law without Gov. Otter’s signature. (HB 658)

Veterans’ property taxes: Under House Bill 492, fully-disabled veterans can now receive a reduction in their property taxes of $1,320, not to exceed the amount of actual property taxes.

© 2018 KTVB