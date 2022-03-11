McGrane decisively wins Idaho Secretary of State race

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane received more than 70% of the vote in the 2022 Idaho General Election, with 99% of precincts around the state reporting.

BOISE, Idaho — Republican Phil McGrane will succeed two-term Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.

McGrane, the sitting Ada County Clerk, received more than 70% of the vote in Tuesday's Idaho General Election. Democrat Shawn Keenan received about 28% of the vote, according to unofficial election results Wednesday evening, with 99% of precincts around Idaho reporting.

McGrane advanced to the general election after defeating current Idaho Republican Party chairwoman Dorothy Moon and State Sen. Mary Souza for the GOP nomination. Keenan ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The current chair of the Elections Committee for the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks, McGrane, is a "self-described elections junkie", according to his website.

He oversees elections, courts, budget & finance, property records and more in his current role as County Clerk for Ada County. As chair, McGrane created and organized a statewide election conference to provide training for all 198 clerks across the state.

McGrane is a fourth-generation Idahoan and was born and raised in Pocatello and then Boise. He now lives in Hidden Springs with his wife Angella and their three kids.

Keenan, the Democrat candidate for Secretary of State, maintained a fairly low profile throughout the campaign, with no website or social media presence.

He was born and raised in north Idaho and currently lives in Coeur d'Alene. Keenan earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

Keenan currently works as a senior loan consultant for Keenan Funding Solutions. Prior to that, he worked as a mortgage broker.

