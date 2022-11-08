Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke secures lieutenant governor bid

Republican candidate and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke is set to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho.

Three candidates were on the ballot — Bedke, a Republican; Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson).

With 99% of precincts reporting Wednesday, Bedke claimed 65% of votes, leading Manweiler by more than 195,000 votes.

Bedke describes himself as a pro-life, pro-gun, and limited government constitutional conservative. He has served in the Idaho House of Representatives since 2000 and as speaker since 2012, making him the longest-serving speaker in the state's history.

His family's roots in Idaho date back to the 1870s when his great-grandfather homesteaded in Oakley. Bedke is a cattle rancher, a husband, a father of four and a grandfather of 14.

Bedke was born in Twin Falls and graduated from Oakley High School. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance from Brigham Young University and is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has served in multiple committees and positions.

Manweiler, the founding partner of Pickens Law, P.A., practices in the area of real estate litigation, construction litigation and general commercial litigation. She also is a member of the Idaho State Bar, the Idaho Women Lawyers, the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association, and is licensed to practice before the United States District Court, the District of Idaho and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pickens Manweiler is a fourth-generation Idahoan and was born and raised in Pocatello. She graduated from Highland High School and went on to the University of Southern California, where she graduated with a B.A. in Political Science in 1994. She returned to Idaho to attend the University of Idaho College of Law where she participated in the Idaho Law Review, Appellate Clinic, and she earned her J.D. in 1998. After law school, she was a Public Defender for Nez Perce County in Lewiston. In 1999, Terri relocated to Boise to start her career as a trial attorney.

