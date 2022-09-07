Election results for Boise School District Board

Polls closed for the Boise School District Board of Trustees Election. The election had four races with 14 total candidates.

BOISE, Idaho — Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the Boise School District Board of Trustees election.

A total of 13 candidates ran in four races for five seats. Boise school board seats are up for election on a rotating basis, with elections held every two years. Regular terms of office run six years, but there are four separate races of varying terms this year because of mid-term resignations following the September 2020 election. Andy Hawes, Elizabeth Langley and Steve Schmidt were appointed to complete those terms.

September 6 is not one of the four elections on the state of Idaho's consolidated elections calendar; the Boise School District is exempt from the 2010 Election Consolidation Law according to the Secretary of State and Ada County Elections, the district states on a question-and-answer sheet about the upcoming election.

Race #1 (two seats; six-year terms)

Beth Oppenheimer (Winner) - 15,430

Dave Wagers (Winner) - 13,905

Krista Hasler - 4,230

Greg Woodard - 3,671

Race #2 (one seat; four-year term)

Andy Hawes (Winner) - 13,569

Matthew Shapiro - 2,340

Neil Mercer - 3,367

Race #3 (one seat; two-year term)

Elizabeth Langley (Winner) - 11,393

Dawn King - 1,834

Nate Dean - 2,918

Todd Kurowski - 2,745

Race #4 (one seat; two-year term)

Shiva Rajbhandari (Winner) - 10,944

Steve Schmidt - 8,461

