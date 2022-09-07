Election results for Boise School District Board

BOISE, Idaho —
Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the Boise School District Board of Trustees election.
A total of 13 candidates ran in four races for five seats. Boise school board seats are up for election on a rotating basis, with elections held every two years. Regular terms of office run six years, but there are four separate races of varying terms this year because of mid-term resignations following the September 2020 election. Andy Hawes, Elizabeth Langley and Steve Schmidt were appointed to complete those terms.
September 6 is not one of the four elections on the state of Idaho's consolidated elections calendar; the Boise School District is exempt from the 2010 Election Consolidation Law according to the Secretary of State and Ada County Elections, the district states on a question-and-answer sheet about the upcoming election.
Race #1 (two seats; six-year terms)
Beth Oppenheimer (Winner) - 15,430
Dave Wagers (Winner) - 13,905
Krista Hasler - 4,230
Greg Woodard - 3,671
Race #2 (one seat; four-year term)
Andy Hawes (Winner) - 13,569
Matthew Shapiro - 2,340
Neil Mercer - 3,367
Race #3 (one seat; two-year term)
Elizabeth Langley (Winner) - 11,393
Dawn King - 1,834
Nate Dean - 2,918
Todd Kurowski - 2,745
Race #4 (one seat; two-year term)
Shiva Rajbhandari (Winner) - 10,944
Steve Schmidt - 8,461
