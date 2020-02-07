Idaho files emergency motion in ballot initiative lawsuit

The initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on making $250,000 a year or higher.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials have filed an emergency motion asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot.

The request filed late Wednesday says the emergency stay is needed to preserve the integrity of Idaho's ballot initiative laws.

The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher.