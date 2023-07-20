New commander arrives at Mountain Home Air Force Base

Col. Michael Alfaro assumed command Tuesday, succeeding Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, who's taking an assignment in Washington, DC, after two years in Idaho.

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho — The Gunfighters of Mountain Home Air Force Base have a new wing commander.

After two years as commander of the 366th Fighter Wing at the Idaho base, Col. Ernesto DiVittorio is taking an assigment in Washington, DC. He relinquished command on Tuesday to Col. Michael C. Alfaro.

DiVittorio will serve as Chief of Staff of the Air Force Chair at the Eisenhower School of National Strategy and Resource Strategy.

"Mountain Home is more than a city in Idaho, and it's more than an Air Force base. It's a community that loves the United States of America, loves the United States Air Force," DiVittorio said in his farewell speech during the change-of-command ceremony.

Mountain Home AFB typically changes command every couple of years. DiVittorio assumed command of the 366th Fighter Wing in August 2021.

Col. Alfaro comes to Mountain Home after leading the 4th Operations Group at Seymour Johnson AFB in North Carolina. He is a command pilot with more than 2,200 flight hours in the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet; more than 50 F-15E aircraft are based at Mountain Home. His service as a pilot includes 744 combat hours over Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Col. Alfaro graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He also has master's degrees from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the Joint Advanced Warfighting School.

The 366th Fighter Wing is comprised of 4,200 military and civilian personnel who support 18 squadrons at Mountain Home, including a squadron made up of airmen from the Republic of Singapore Air Force. The command also includes the 390th Electronic Combat Squadron, which flies U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.

