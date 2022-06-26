Mountain Home Air Force cadet dies during training exercise, two others hurt

“Today we lost a member of our Air Force family. We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of all the individuals,” Col. Ernesto DiVittorio said.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A training event at the Mountain Home Air Force Base led to the death of a Training Corps cadet, and sent two others to the hospital, on June, 24, at 12:30 p.m.

Three people were reportedly injured in the training exercise, including 19-year-old Air Force ROTC cadet McKenzie Wilson, the Air Force said.

Wilson died from her injuries sustained during the accident. She was attending Oregon State University and was from Eagle River, Alaska.



“Today we lost a member of our Air Force family. We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of all the individuals,” Col. Ernesto DiVittorio, 366th Fighter Wing commander, said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

During the training event at Saylor Creek Range, there was an accident involving a HUMVEE. Humvees are armored four-wheel-drive vehicles used by the U.S. military to navigate difficult terrain; it stands for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles.

Other ROTC cadets responded and initiated life-saving measures on Wilson until first responders could arrive, but unfortunately could not revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other cadets were also injured during the exercise and were taken to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, ID. They have since been released.

Nineteen Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets participated in Operation Air Force, a professional development training opportunity that exposes cadets to a range of different mission sets, according to a news release from the Mountain Home Air Force base.

The other participating cadets and cadre were offered "resiliency services" and given the option to return home or remain at the site to receive additional support services. Resiliency services are intended to help military members cope with trauma or stress.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. More information will be released as it becomes available.

