Million-dollar Idaho lottery prize still unclaimed

BOISE, Idaho — Almost a month after a winner was drawn for the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, the owner of the lucky ticket has still not come forward to claim their prize.

The winning million-dollar ticket was sold in Blaine County, lottery officials say.

"This year's Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle was immensely popular. The game sold out in record-time before Thanksgiving," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "We encourage everyone who participated in or received a ticket as a gift in this year's game to check all their tickets carefully for winners. There are 15,000 other prizes in addition to the top prize of $1 million."

The game also featured two $10,000 prizes. One winner in Ada County has already came forward, but the owner of the second ticket, which was sold in Nez Perce County, has not claimed his or her prize.

Of the 15 $1,000 daily winners drawn earlier in the game, six prizes remain unclaimed.

The raffle raised more than $900,000 for Idaho public schools and buildings.

