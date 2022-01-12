$2,000,000 Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Magic Valley

The Idaho Lottery encourages everyone who played in Tuesday night's draw to check their tickets.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — According to the Idaho Lottery, a $2,000,000 Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched the winning numbers in Tuesday night's draw.

The winning ticket matched all five of the first numbers in the Mega Millions draw and included a megaplier, amounting its worth to $2,000,000.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 14, 17, 18, 21, 27 and the Megaball was 9.

As of press time, the winner is yet to claim their big win in the Magic Valley. Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said all participating Mega Millions players should check their tickets.

"We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," Anderson said. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!"

According to the Idaho Lottery, there was also over 3,100 winning tickets in Tuesday night's draw in the Gem State, including the grand $2,000,000 winning ticket.

Idaho's newest millionaire has 180 days to claim their winnings at the Idaho Lottery's headquarters in Boise either in person or by mail.

The Idaho Lottery also asks that all winners sign the back of their tickets as soon as possible and before they present the ticket for their prize.

On Jan. 3, Idaho firefighter Casey Winter and his girlfriend Josie Nelson took home $100,000 in a Powerball drawing.

